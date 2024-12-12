K-pop powerhouse TOMORROW X TOGETHER will pause activities following their appearance at the Golden Disc Awards on January 5, their management company has announced. BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the hiatus plans through an official statement on Dec. 10, indicating the group will use this time for family and rest before returning with “an extraordinary 2025 ahead.”

“Following their schedule at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 5 (KST), TOMORROW X TOGETHER will conclude their activities for 2024 and embark on a long-term break,” the company stated on Weverse. “During this time, the members plan to spend quality moments with their families and take time to rest, preparing to return to MOA with an extraordinary 2025 ahead.”

The announcement follows recent health concerns within the group. The band’s leader, Soobin, began a solo hiatus on Nov. 20 after seeking medical attention. “Soobin recently exhibited signs of being unwell and visited the hospital for medical attention. The medical staff have advised that he would need sufficient time to rest and recover,” BIGHIT MUSIC stated at the time.

While Soobin was “determined to continue with his activities,” the company prioritized his recovery. “We felt that it would be better for him to focus on improving his health for the time being as recommended by the medical staff,” the company explained, adding that “Soobin plans to take necessary rest and maintain his daily life to return to fans in his healthiest self again. The company will do our very best to support Soobin for him to recover and meet fans in good health.”

Soobin’s absence has been noted at several high-profile events, including the 2024 MAMA Awards, Japanese fan events, the ACT: PROMISE Encore in Japan, a Shanghai fan signing event, and multiple scheduled year-end performances.

The group enters their break period riding a wave of success. They are currently nominated for the Album Division Bonsang (Main Award) at the upcoming Golden Disc Awards for their EP The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, competing alongside prominent acts like aespa, Stray Kids, TWICE, and more, Billboard reports. Their most recent release, “Can’t Stop,” debuted on Nov. 18 as an original song for the television drama Brewing Love soundtrack.

TXT fans, known as MOA, have strongly backed the hiatus, acknowledging that this rest period is essential for maintaining both the group’s creative output and overall well-being. To maintain connection during the break, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that TXT’s Weverse DM feature will remain active, allowing fans to “continue to send rooting messages to the TXT members.” While the exact duration of the break hasn’t been specified, the company has assured fans of the group’s return, promising they will “come back with an even more remarkable presence to show their gratitude for MOA’s love.”