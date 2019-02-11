The Worst and Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Music’s biggest night is here, and the stars brought their A-game to the red carpet for the occasion.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Janelle Monáe hit the red carpet ready to impress at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

However, a few stars — we’re looking at you, Joy Villa — took fashion risks that fell flat.

The controversial singer, who has made more headlines for her style choices than her songs, wore an attention-grabbing dress to show her support for President Donald Trump’s plan for a proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico.

That wasn’t the only headline-making moment on the red carpet. Singer Ricky Rebel also made a political statement at the awards show, wearing a red-white-and-blue jacket that said “Keep America Great!,” “Trump” and “2020.”

Several adorable couples engaged in PDA for photographers before entering the awards show. Singer Meghan Trainor, in a glamorous white jumpsuit, got a kiss from her new husband, Daryl Sabara, as the adorable newlyweds posed for pics.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, and Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were also making googly eyes at each other on their way to the Grammys.

But let’s face it: It’s the over-the-top fashion looks that had everyone online talking.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the worst and best stars in attendance at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

BEST: Miley Cyrus

The newlywed stuns in a black suit that may be her hottest Grammys look of all time.

WORST: Tierra Whack

The rapper looks like a Muppet Babies reject in this messy number.

BEST: Lady Gaga

The red carpet stunner, who arrived at the Grammys already having won an award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Shallow,” shines in a silver metallic gown with a thigh-high slit.

WORST: Joy Villa

The conservative singer is no stranger to red carpet controversy. This year she is trying way too hard to get attention with a “build the wall” dress designed by Designers Allinger of Desi Designs, complete with barbed wire and a spiky headpiece.

BEST: Camila Cabello

The “Havana” songstress looks pretty in pink in this sparkly, floor-length gown, with an open back, by Armani Privé. It’s both playful and perfect.

WORST: Aterciopelados

Hector Buitrado and Andrea Echeverry, from the Colombian rock band Aterciopelados, pay homage to the Grammys with what can only be described as gramophone nipples.

BEST: Cardi B

The “Money” rapper brings the drama in this bombshell look from the fall 1995 collection by Mugler.

WORST: Katy Perry

Human loofah Katy Perry fails to impress in this poofy pink dress.

BEST: Janelle Monáe

No surprise here: The “Make Me Feel” singer once again takes a red carpet risk which totally pays off.

WORST: Shawn Everett

There’s way too much happening here, and none of it is good.

BEST: Bebe Rexha

The singer, who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Collaboration for “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, looks radiant in a red Monsoori dress with a diamond necklace, earrings and bracelet.

WORST: Tayla Parx

We take no issue with the sneakers, but there is way too much fabric happening here.

BEST: Jennifer Lopez

We finally figured it out: J. Lo’s confidence can literally sell us on any outfit. Somehow, this giant hat works on her. Well done, J.Lo.

WORST: Etana

Someone had way too much fun bedazzling this pink jumpsuit.

BEST: Kacey Musgraves

The country star wows in Valentino couture with gorgeous tulle and a pink sash.

WORST: Weezer

These looks should have stayed in the ’80s, guys.

BEST: Shawn Mendes

Swoon! The handsome singer looks good in this bold blue suit.

WORST: Ricky Rebel

Rebel’s pro-Trump ensemble looks more like a cheap costume than an awards show outfit.

BEST: Kelsea Ballerini

The nominee for Best Country Album looks effortlessly chic in this nude number.

WORST: Post Malone

The rapper likes to have fun on the red carpet, but this pink suit is giving us major rodeo clown vibes.

BEST: Maren Morris

The Grammy nominee stands out from the crowd in a beautiful gown from Galia Lahav Couture.

WORST: Saint Heart

The star’s Fowie Sacres butterfly number fails to take flight at the Grammy Awards.