Olivia Munn Shows off Her Post-Breakup Style With This Killer Travel Look

Delays, layovers, long lines…the struggle is real when it comes to travel. Make your jet-setting (and line-waiting) a bit easier by throwing on an outfit that is both comfortable and chic. Olivia Munn aced the travel-style look on a recent getaway, proving that not even her recent breakup can slow her down.

MORE: How Olivia Munn Is Coping With Her Emotional Breakup

In the aftermath of her split from Aaron Rodgers, sources close to Munn told E! News “she feels like distance is best at this time” and is “doing well.” Munn looked happy and refreshed in a confident-cool outfit last week as she jetted off to Vancouver where she has been filming The Predator. Although the breakup has been making headlines recently, the source added that “the relationship was on the rocks the past few months,” but the pair was “holding on to this idea of their relationship.” Breakup causes aside, one thing is certain—Munn is not letting the uncoupling slow her down.

The actress wore a cozy cap-sleeve cardigan, white slip-on sneakers, a basic white tee tucked into ripped-knee jeans, a large buckle belt and oversized sunglasses (the perfect way to finish off any outfit, in our opinion).

We love how Munn’s look is styled enough to make a statement, yet casual enough to not sacrifice comfort, so of course we gathered everything you need to recreate her laid-back travel style.

Pure Handknit Katherine Cap-Sleeve Zip Sweater, $145; Neimanmarcus.com

Topshop Distressed Edge Tee, $20; Nordstrom.com

Forever21 Faux Leather Belt, $5; Forever21.com

ASOS Farleigh Slim Mom Jeans, $53; Asos.com

Van’s Classic Slip-On, $50; Zappos.com

Le Specs Halfmoon Magic Sunglasses, $59; Singer22.com

