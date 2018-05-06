Jessica Simpson Revisits Her 2004 Kentucky Derby Look

Jessica Simpson is getting into the Kentucky Derby spirit by revisiting one of her classic looks.

Simpson took to Twitter to share the photo, which she described as her “Southern Belle” look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The highlight of the look is the large pink Derby hat, complete with flowers attached. Her main attire is a floral sundress filled with red, pinks, greens and whites.

Simpson also included a pair of pink earrings to complete the look, which she wore at the 2004 Kentucky Derby event.

Fans loved the look, and took to the replies to leave numerous complimentary comments about the look.

Oh @JessicaSimpson ….you will always be my favorite! I just love everything about you! #TexasGirl — Nicole (@Nic_loves_Ddub) May 5, 2018

queen of hats — Frank Costa 💧 (@feistyfrank) May 5, 2018

When she’s not looking back, Simpson is busy with her current life as a wife and mother-of-two.

The singer recently shared the below shot of herself on vacation with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson. She is shown striking a pose in a multi-colored top and skirt combo with white sunglasses as her key accessory. Johnson, 38, flexes his muscles as he poses shirtless with khaki shirts and a grey cap.

“I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie,” Simpson wrote in the photo’s caption, adding a winking emoji.

When asked recently by Entertainment Tonight if the couple wanted to add any more additions to the family, she had seemed to be pretty happy about their current configuration.

“My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” Simpson, 37, shared. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

She jokingly added, “We always practice, but it would definitely have to be a miracle.”