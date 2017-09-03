How to Have Frizzless Winter Hair!

Besides ushering in snow, the winds of winter and all that blasted dry air can be rough on our hair. Between styling tools, dry winter weather and the taking on and off of our haute hats, our hair is giving us a serious case of wispy and static winter frizz.

Don’t feel frazzled by the wintery wrath of frizz this season. To help you beat the winter frizzle, we share the perfect tips to help bring your hair back to life and avoid looking like the reincarnation of the SNL character Roseanne Roseannadanna.

Hair Oils

Oils have come a long way in the beauty world. With sprays and serums that offer unparalleled moisture, it’s one of the most effective ways to combat frizz. By moisturizing deep into the hair’s follicle to smooth and hydrate, oils like argan, coconut or avocado are perfect on damp hair after washing, on dry hair as a styling product, or even as pre-shampoo treatments. Word to the wise though: no matter what oil you use, apply it below your ears and all the way to the ends, so your crown doesn’t flatten.

Shampoo Less

With the exception of very fine hair and extremely oily hair, try washing your locks less during the week. You already know our love for washing less. Stylists share that washing hair every day not only dries out follicles, but it can also cause brittle hair that leads to breakage. Totally not awesome. The key is to wash your tresses after a few days, as natural oils accumulated in your scalp act as strong frizz fighters.

More Conditioners

The best treatment your hair can benefit from this winter is from a leave-in conditioner. Unless you have fine hair, conditioning offers massive hydration each time you wash. By leaving it in for at least five minutes and rinsing out, your hair shaft gets the Fairy Godmother treatment as it’s coated with essential nutrients and vitamins to ensure silky nourishment and moisture.

Treat Your Clothes

As odd as it sounds and if you care about your hair, your best friend this winter might just be a dryer sheet. Because our coats, scarves, and sweaters cause annoying flyaways from static electricity, it’s wise to keep these magical sheets with you at all times. Simply rub onto your hair and voila!

Heat Protectants

Since we can’t go outside during winter with wet hair, we’re of course going to use the best heat styling tools we have on hand! Unfortunately, even the best can bring out the worst. Heat damage not only dries out hair creating a frizzy and frayed look, but it can cause split-ends and breakage. To reduce the impact of heat damage to your hair, use a heat-protecting spray before blow-drying or styling with a flatiron or curling iron. As a pro tip, look for ionic heat styling tools as these reduce frizz by compressing the cuticle and locking out puff-inducing moisture.

Shorter Showers

Sure hot showers feel good, especially after a cold winter’s day — but did you know they can cause more damage to your hair? Prolonged exposure to hot water can actually dry out your locks, so the simple solution is to keep showers short. In addition, to prevent premature breakage, blast cold water over your wet tresses before stepping out as this will lock in moisture and add in a natural shine.

Don’t Towel Dry Hair

Wet hair is actually more prone to damage, so when you get out of the shower, be careful on how you handle it. Instead of rubbing with a towel, which can rough up strands and cause a fluffy and frizzy look, try blotting your hair as you would your face. Invest in a super-absorbent microfiber towel too and gently press the water out of your hair. Moreover, don’t brush your hair when wet, use your fingers or a wide toothcomb to untangle.