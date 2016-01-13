Alexa Chung Made a Fashion App You’ll Actually Use

(Photo: Getty / Photo by Tristan Fewings)

Leave it to Alexa Chung to figure out how to basically do the impossible --- basically make the Clueless closet come to life. Well, the It-Brit has done it with her new app, Villoid. It's one part Instagram, one part Pinterest, one part e-commerce platform --- and all parts Alexa Chung-approved cool.

"I suppose that scene in Clueless where the computer puts an outfit together from Cher's wardrobe really stayed with me." says Alexa Chung in an interview with 2Luxury2, "clothes are fun, making mistakes is fun, being inspired is fun. VILLOID celebrates the process of getting dressed and showing your friends." Chung's goal is to make Villoid a virtual closet for its users; determining outfits combining what you have and what you need. Cher would be so jealy.

Brands such as Converse, Chloe and of course British favorite Burberry are on board, and you can follow street style stars for inspiration such as Pixie Geldof (and of course Chung herself). You can follow other tastemakers and users as well to get their inspiration and see the outfits they've put together with the pieces available.

Our favorite part of the app, though, has to be that it alerts you whenever your favorite brands are on sale --- meaning you'll be first to grab that ASOS or Miu Miu piece you've been coveting when it gets marked down. It's going to be really hard for us not to be in the app every 5 minutes!