Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Holiday Swimsuit Video Filmed by Her Mom

Model Emily Ratajkowski shared another one of her signature skin-filled snaps, but this one came with a twist.

The below video of the Gone Girl actress was taken by none other than her own mother, Kathleen Balgley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moms taking videos, watch out 🎄 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:32am PST

Ratajkowski, 26, is shown in a brown one-piece swimsuit covered in a white polka dot design. She gives her mother a glare through her white sunglasses before tossing her hair and turning back towards the sea.

The model captioned the post “Moms taking videos, watch out.”

She also added a Christmas tree emoji, signifying it was taken over the holiday weekend.

The quick clip has been watched more than 5 million times and liked more than 783,000 times.

She also shared a follow-up post, which was a simple selfie of herself celebrating a “peaceful Christmas.”