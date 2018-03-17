Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless to Model Bikini Bottoms in New Bathroom Photo Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski modelled one of her most recent swimwear products with artful Instagram snap.

The photo, shown below, features the Gone Girl actress topless in a upscale bathroom. She is wearing a towel wrapped around her head and a brown pair of bikini bottoms.

Her back is to the camera, but you can catch a carefully positioned glimpse of her in the mirror.

She channeled Destiny’s Child in the caption by using the lyrics “I don’t think you ready for this jelly,” from their 2001 song “Bootylicious.”

She also shouted out her swimwear like by writing, “big things coming to Inamorataswim soon.”

The photo has racked up 1.3 million likes on Instagram as of press time.

Ratajkowski, who is set to appear in Amy Schumer’s film I Feel Pretty, regularly shows off her Inamorataswim collection on Instagram.

She recently posed for a quick selfie video in one the line’s one-piece designs. She is shown twist around in the brown polka-dotted piece in a bathroom mirror.

She simply captioned the photo, “Polka desert dreams.”

Polka desert dreams A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Mar 8, 2018 at 9:59am PST

That quick clip has received more than 60,000 views on her swimwear page.

Aside from her modeling and acting careers, Ratajkowskit has been busy starting out married life. She recently married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a surprise ceremony and broke the news on Instagram.

“Soooo,” she wrote in a Instagram story post, continuing into the next, “I have a surprise.”

She added the reveal in a photo of herself and Bear-McClard, simply saying, “I got married today.”

She has since flaunted her wedding ring all over her Instagram profile and recently shared an Instagram photo of herself topless, while showing off her wedding ring as she covered herself.

She fittingly captioned the photo with three diamond emojis.