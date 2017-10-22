Elizabeth Hurley Casually Models Her Bikini Line in New Video

Elizabeth Hurley is all about her swimwear, even as we get closer to winter.

The Austin Powers actress and former model showed off one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach designs as she casually posed in a hammock on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Royals star is shown in wearing a blue shawl over a simple grey bikini in a backyard setting.

She shares a simple message before panning to a nearby palm tree. She then closes the message with a kiss to her fans.

Up Next: Elizabeth Hurley Flashes Her Fit Tummy in New Snap

“Hammock time,” Hurley says. “Couldn’t be happier.”

Hurley’s beachwear line has been a massive success since it was founded in 2005. She regularly models the line’s selections on her Instagram account, as well as the brand’s account.