Britney Spears Poses in Denim Underwear as Face of New Ad Campaign

Britney Spears is the star of a new fashion campaign that is all about denim.

Fashion brand Kenzo revealed that the pop star was the face of their new collection titled #KenzoLovesBritney.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first photo of the shoot, Spears, 36, stands on a street set wearing denim underwear, thigh-high denim boots, a denim baseball cap and uniquely designed denim jacket. Kenzo described Spears as “the quintessential queen of denim” after pulling off the bold look.

That praised extended in the form of glowing comments about Spears’ status as an “icon” from the line’s creative director, Humberto Leon.

“Number one, Britney Spears is an icon, so I think in terms of her iconography, she fits into our Memento project perfectly,” Leon said in a press release. “She is a legend in her field. We will remember her for the rest of everyone’s lives as an icon. She’s up there with Michael [Jackson] and Madonna and everyone who we consider icons. Britney is up there. I think that in many ways, growing up she is also synonymous with denim with me. When her and Justin [Timberlake] came out in their denim outfits, that is like an iconic look.”

The “…Baby One More Time” singer also shared her enthusiasm for the collection alongside another snap from the shoot.

She told she was “so excited” about the Kenzo partnership and its accompanying photo campaign, which was shot by Peter Lindbergh.

The accompanying photo shows Spears modelling the collection’s green hoodie, the denim cap from the previous shot and a small red backpack.

So excited to announce my new campaign for @KENZO’s La Collection Memento No2 shot by @peterlindbergh!!! #kenzolovesbritney pic.twitter.com/oFY6f43nfM — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 20, 2018

She also spoke with Vogue about her impressions of the line.

“This collection is very youthful,” Spears said. “We had fun on set, even though it was a bit weird for me at first. I am used to shooting in a studio or a small space, and this was on the street. We were out there and I had really promiscuous clothes on, which felt odd, but, of course, on film it turned out to be really cool.”

The response from Spears’ fanbase was overwhelming positive, with many championing Spears’ youthful look in the photos.

“We love a living legend ageing backwards and living her best blessed unproblematic life,” one user wrote.

Another fan added, “Queen of high end fashion looks 16. Let’s celebrate, ladies.”

we love a living legend ageing backwards and living her best blessed unproblematic life 💕 — G🧜🏾‍♀️ (@oneofthosefaces) March 20, 2018

Kenzo you’re so lucky you have such a beautiful queen to endorse you! — Neemz (@NimaNeemz) March 20, 2018