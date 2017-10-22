Ashley Graham Sizzles While Showing off Serious Under Boob in New Photo

Model Ashley Graham has been living it up and in the Bahamas, and she has the snaps to prove it.

Graham shared several bikini-clad moments from her day to her Instagram story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photos, the model is seen rocking a black top and white bikini bottoms. In one shot, the top is pulled up a bit to reveal a bit of under boob.

Up Next: Ashley Graham Unveils New Glossy Lingerie Shots

She’s also wearing a gold necklace and hoop earrings to complete the look. Graham doesn’t caption the post and only added a sticker for her Bahamian locale.

See the photos below.