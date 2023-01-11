Yvette Nicole Brown Narrates 'Magical' First Trailer for Apple TV+ Series 'Shape Island'

Yvette Nicole Brown has a brand new series coming to Apple TV+ and the show's first trailer is now here. The Community alum narrates Shape Island, a magical new stop-motion animation family show that is based on a series of internationally bestselling picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. In the debut teaser, Brown introduces audiences to Square, Circle, and Triangle, three "very different" shapes that "fit together beautifully" through friendship. Check out the complete trailer below!

A synopsis of the brand new series reads: "This clever, funny, and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle, and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers, and build on their friendship – all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes." In addition to Brown, the show also features the voice talents of Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) as Square, Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6) as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon (The Thing About Pam) as Circle.

In addition to her role in Shape Island, Brown also stars in the Disney+ series Big Shots, and may soon appear in the announced Community movie. Back in October, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Brown about what it would take to make the film happen and she explained, "It has always been a scheduling issue, not a desire issue." Brown added, "So all of us love each other, we love working together. So it's never been about, I won't go back, that's just not the situation. So yeah, there's active talks about the film and hopefully, it'll all come together and all the fans will be happy."

The actress later clarified that getting the main Community cast back together for the movie should not be an issue, because they all want to be part of it. "I mean, I'm sure the big announcement he's talking about is that everybody wants to do the movie, but that ain't news," she said. "We've wanted to do the movie since the show. We're six seasons and a movie, he's been a part of the show for forever." While there is no telling when the Community movie might eventually manifest, fans can catch Brown in Shape Island when it debuts on Friday, Jan. 20, only on Apple TV+.