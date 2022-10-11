'Big Shot' Star Yvette Nicole Brown Reveals Two Big Changes for Season 2 (Exclusive)





Big Shot Season 2 will stream on Dsiney+ on Wednesday, Oct. 12, which means fans will see more of Sherilyn Thomas who is played by Yvette Nicole Brown. But other than seeing the dean of Westbrook School for Girls in action, what can fans expect from the new episodes of the basketball comedy-drama? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Brown talked about some big changes fans will see in Season 2.

"The big difference is that every episode drops at once on October 12th," Brown exclusively told PopCulture. "So if you want to just get you some popcorn and settle in and just be in this world for all these episodes, you can do that. Second, the first season we were a 45-minute or hour show, and this year we're a 30-minute show. So it's peppier, it's got more speed to the stories. And then other than that, the big thing on the show is that it's not just a school for girls this year. We go co-ed. And we can't say why, but we go co-ed. So there's a lot of stuff that happens when those boys come."

(Photo: Disney/Christopher Willard)

With the addition of boys to Westbrook, Sherilyn's job gets a little more challenging. However, Brown revealed that fans will see more of a lighter side to her character this season. "I love her because the show is peppier this season," she said. "I got to sprinkle a little bit more silliness and comedy to her," Brown said. "I believe even last year she had a bit of a twinkle in her eye, but it's more present this year, which is a lot of fun to play. And John Stamos is as big of a fool and clown as I am. So there's a lot of really silly things that we got to do with our characters this year that we didn't necessarily get to do last year."

Now that Brown has filmed two seasons of Big Shot is she a fan of basketball? "I've always been a fan of basketball," she revealed. "I just don't understand it or any other sport. So I'm the kind of person, I'm fair weather in the sense that I don't watch any games until it's down to the playoffs. When it's down to the playoffs and it's getting close to the end. I like to watch and then I pick a team. If the Cavaliers aren't in — because I'm from Cleveland; I root for the Cavaliers always, even though I don't know anything about the game — but if the Cavaliers aren't in, I just look at who's still in and I pick, well, he's cute, number seven is cute, I'm going to follow his team."