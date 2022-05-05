✖

Catching up on all of HBO Max's best tiles, including everything from Euphoria to the blockbuster hit The Batman, just got a little easier and cheaper for YouTube TV subscribers. For a limited time only, the streaming service is offering subscribers HBO Max for free, The Streamable confirmed.

The sweet savings deal began for YouTube TV subscribers on Tuesday, May 3, with the streamer offering a five-day free preview of HBO Max through Sunday, May 8. During this timeframe, subscribers of YouTube's streaming service will have free access to the HBO Max streaming library. This includes HBO Max Channels including HBO East, HBO West, HBO2, HBO Signature, HBO Comedy, HBO Zone, HBO Family, and HBO Latino, as well as the Cinemax Channels Cinemax East, Cinemax West, MoreMax, ActionMax, ThrillerMax, MovieMax, OuterMax, 5StarMax, and Cinemax Latino. These channels encompass plenty of buzzed-about titles, including Euphoria, which recently concluded its second season, and the latest season of Barry.

Accessing the HBO Max library for YouTube TV subscribers is pretty simple. Per The Streamable, Cinemax and HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide. Those who use a "Custom Guide" will have to go to "Settings" and then go to "Live Guide" in order to add the channels. Once the five-day preview ends after May 8, YouTube TV subscribers will not have to worry about canceling a subscription. Instead, access to HBO Max and Cinemax channels will disappear.

The five-day preview window will not, however, give subscribers access to the complete HBO Max streaming library. The HBO Max App, which allows access to all episodes of HBO Max originals and same-day theatrical releases, is not available during the free preview. The HBO Max app would give viewers access to HBO Max's upcoming additions as part of its May 2022 content list. These include beloved films like The Color Purple, Masters of the Universe, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, as well as anticipated HBO Max originals like the Colin Firth and Toni Collette-starring true-crime miniseries The Staircase and Dear Evan Hansen.

To access the complete HBO Max library doing and after the preview window, streamers will need to sign up for HBO Max. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. YouTube TV, meanwhile, costs $64.99 per month.