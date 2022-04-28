April is on its way out, and May is just around the corner, meaning a new slate of content is about to join the HBO Max streaming library. After stocking titles including The Flight Attendant Season 2 and Season 3 of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the streamer is set to add even more titles in May 2022, and the list includes plenty to get excited about.

Not only will May see the return of the streamer's Emmy-winning series Hacks, but HBO Max will also mark May with the premiere of it's The Time Traveler's Wife. An adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel of the same name, the series stars Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, whose love story "has one small problem... time travel." The streamer is also delving into the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson in The Staircase, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. May will see no shortage of films, too, with The Matrix Resurrections returning to the platform alongside Dear Evan Hansen, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, St. Elmo's Fire and a trio of Underworld films.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in May 2022.