Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in May 2022
The streaming field has never been more crowded, and as April draws to a close, streaming services are vying for your eyes as they prepare to roll out a slate of fresh content next month. As the final April 2022 additions roll out, all the major players – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are looking ahead to a new month and a new competition field, with the May 2022 content lists packed with plenty of heavy hitters.
Netflix certainly won't be taking a new month lightly. After an impressive month that saw the final episodes of hit series like Grace and Frankie and Ozark, the streamer is hitting the ground running in May with the return of its hit reality series The Circle and the fourth and long-awaited outing of Stranger Things, as well as the final season of the mystery thriller Who Killed Sara?. HBO Max, however, will put up some stiff competition with Season 2 of the Emmy-winning series Hacks and the premiere of its adaption of Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time Traveler's Wife. Over at Disney+, subscribers will be treated to the debut season finale of Moon Knight as well as the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Hulu seeing additions including the Jessica Biel-starring series Candy and Shoresy, a spinoff of acclaimed comedy series Letterkenny.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a "Netflix Free Section." Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in May 2022.
May 1
NETFLIX
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail
HBO MAX
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
The Big Sleep, 1946
Back To School, 1986
Bottle Rocket, 1996
Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
Chungking Express, 1994
The Color Purple, 1985
Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
Dodes 'Ka-Den, 1970
Domino, 2019 (HBO)
Downhill, 1927
Dragnet Girl, 1933
Early Spring, 1956
Early Summer, 1951
The End of Summer, 1961
Equinox Flower, 1958
Eraser, 1996
Fallen Angels, 1995
Floating Weeds, 1959
FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
Good Morning, 1959
Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
Hart's War, 2002 (HBO)
High and Low, 1963
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
Julie, 1956
Killers, 2010 (HBO)
Language Lessons, 2021
Love and Baseball, 2021
The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
Not Easily Broken, 2009
The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
Poseidon, 2006
Red Beard, 1965
Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
Sense and Sensibility, 1995
Sliding Doors, 1998
St. Elmo's Fire, 1985
The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Tokyo Twilight, 1957
Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
Unbroken, 2014
Underworld, 2003
Underworld: Awakening, 2012
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
W.E., 2011 (HBO)
What To Expect When You're Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
You, Me and Dupree, 2006
Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
HULU
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
A Raisin in the Sun (2008)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
After Everything (2018)
The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)
The A-Team (2010)
The Big Year (2010)
Billy Madison (1995)
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)
Cyrus (2010)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Easy A (2010)
Equity (2016)
Escape From Pretoria (2020)
Fever Pitch (2005)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
Funny People (2009)
Gone (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Grandma (2015)
Hot Fuzz (2007) – 15th Anniversary
How I Live Now (2013)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Me, Myself and Irene (2000)
Mo' Money (1992) – 30th Anniversary
November Criminals (2017) – 5th Anniversary
Nowhere to Run (1993)
Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
Ong Bak (2003)
Ong Bak 2 (2008)
Ong Bak 3 (2010)
Open Season 2 (2009)
Person to Person (2017) – 5th Anniversary
Pleasantville (1998)
The Polar Express (2004)
Pretty Woman (1990)
The Program (1993)
Resident Evil (2002) – 20th Anniversary
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) – 15th Anniversary
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Rock of Ages (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Saving Face (2004)
Saving Private Perez (2011)
Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – 25th Anniversary
Still Alice (2014)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002) – 20th Anniversary
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)
Superhero Movie (2008)
Take This Waltz (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Vow (2012) – 10th Anniversary
We Own the Night (2007) – 15th Anniversary
White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
White Men Can't Jump (1992) – 30th Anniversary
The Wolfman (2010)
The Young Victoria (2009)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
PEACOCK
13 Going on 30, 2004
About a Boy, 2002
The American, 2010
American Gangster, 2007
Armageddon, 1998
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008
The Best Man, 1999
The Blues Brothers, 1980
Bride Wars, 2009
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cat's Eye, 1985
Con Air, 1997
Constantine, 2005
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Creepshow, 1982
Dark Waters, 2019
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
Disaster Movie, 2008
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993
Dreamcatcher, 2003
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998
Flipper, 1996
Head Over Heels, 2001
Housesitter, 1992
Independence Day, 1996
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
Jarhead, 2005
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
Just Wright, 2010
The Land Before Time, 1988
Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016
Land of the Lost, 2009
Last Knights, 2015
Leatherheads, 2008
Little Rascals, 1994
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
Madagascar, 2005
Man on a Ledge, 2012
Midway, 1976
Milk, 2008
The Namesake, 2006
Needful Things, 1993
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001
Out of Sight, 1998
Parenthood, 1989
The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019
Public Enemies, 2009
Ray, 2004
Red Rock West, 1992
Resident Evil, 2002
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017
Rumble Fish, 1983
The Rundown, 2003
Schindler's List, 1993
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Sicario, 2015
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003
Slap Shot, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980
Snatch, 2000
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999
Tombstone, 1993
The Transporter, 2002
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
Woody Woodpecker, 2018
Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1
IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca – Porche Carrera Cup
IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
IndyCar Series #4 Barber
Indy Lights – Barber
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Arsenal
Premiership Rugby: London Irish v. Wasps
USFL – NJ Generals v. Philadelphia Stars
PRIME VIDEO
Blue Clues S1 (1999)
A League Of Their Own (1992)
Bad Influence (1990)
Battleship (2012)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
Blackfish (2013)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Crank (2006)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Don't Be A Menace To South Central While
Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1996)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
Europa Report (2013)
Eye For An Eye (1996)
Fargo (1996)
Fat Albert (2004)
Field Of Dreams (1989)
Hitman (2007)
Independence Day (1996)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Office Space (1999)
Open Range (2003)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Platoon (1986)
Red Tails (2012)
Road To Perdition (2002)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Sideways (2021)
Taken (2008)
Tangerine (2015)
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
The Guardian (2006)
The Namesake (2007)
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)
The Ugly Truth (2009)
The Woods (2006)
Tombstone (1993)
Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
Valley Girl (1983)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
Zero Dark Thirty (2013)
May 2
NETFLIX
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)
PEACOCK
Premier League – Manchester United v. Brentford
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw 3D, 2010
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 3
NETFLIX
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Spring Awakening: Those You've Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 4
NETFLIX
40 Years Young – NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
El marginal: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Meltdown: Three Mile Island – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Summertime: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero (S18)
Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere
Moon Knight – Finale
HULU
The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)
PEACOCK
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 5
NETFLIX
Blood Sisters - NETFLIX SERIES
Clark - NETFLIX SERIES
The Pentaverate – NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
HULU
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Last Survivors (2022)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Dale Jr. Download, Season 5, Episode 8
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2
Firestarter, 1984
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
They Live, 1988
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Village of the Damned, 1995
May 6
NETFLIX
Along for the Ride - NETFLIX FILM
Marmaduke - NETFLIX FILM
The Sound of Magic – NETFLIX SERIES
Thar – NETFLIX FILM
The Takedown – NETFLIX FILM
Welcome to Eden - NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)
La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)
HULU
Hatching (2022)
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing NY, Season 9
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
The Wilds S2 (2022)
The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)
APPLE TV+
The Big Conn
May 7
HBO MAX
We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
PEACOCK
2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Kentucky Derby
Premier League – Burnley v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Brentford v. Southampton
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Watford
Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolverhampton
Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester United
Premier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
Supercross – Salt Lake City, UT
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
USFL – TBD
May 8
NETFLIX
Christina P: Mom Genes – NETFLIX COMEDY
PEACOCK
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox v. Boston Red Sox
Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton
Premier League – Norwich City v. West Ham United
Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United
Premier League – Manchester City v. Newcastle
USFL – TBD
WrestleMania Backlash
May 9
HBO MAX
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War - NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
Get Hard, 2015
HULU
Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship Special (NBC)
May 10
NETFLIX
Outlander: Season 5
Workin' Moms: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
42 Days of Darkness – NETFLIX SERIES
Brotherhood: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Operation Mincemeat – NETFLIX FILM
Our Father – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Getaway King – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
HULU
Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
PEACOCK
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 1
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 11
DISNEY+
Just Like Me (S1, S2)
Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)
Something Bit Me! (S1)
The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)
The Wizard of Paws (S2)
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight - Premiere
The Quest – Premiere
PEACOCK
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City
Premier League -Watford v. Everton
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 12
NETFLIX
Maverix – NETFLIX COMEDY
Savage Beauty – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Who's By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Italian Studies (2021)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 2
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 13
NETFLIX
Bling Empire: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri - NETFLIX SERIES
The Lincoln Lawyer – NETFLIX SERIES
New Heights - NETFLIX SERIES
Senior Year – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Sneakerella - Premiere
HBO MAX
Hank Zipzer, 2014
Old, 2021 (HBO)
Smalls, Season 4
PEACOCK
Firestarter, 2022
IndyCar Indianapolis Practice & Qualifying
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Wanda Diamond League – Doha
PRIME VIDEO
The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)
APPLE TV+
The Essex Serpent
May 14
NETFLIX
Borrego
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Finals
IndyCar Indianapolis Final Warmup, Indy Lights & IndyCar Grand Prix
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
US Equestrian Championships
May 15
NETFLIX
PJ Masks: Season 4
HBO MAX
The Time Traveler's Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)
The Brass Teapot (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
The Mountain Between Us (2017) – 5th Anniversary
One Last Thing (2005)
PEACOCK
Billboard Music Awards 2022
IMSA Mid-Ohio Sports Car Challenge
MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres v. Atlanta Braves
National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s
Premier League – Tottenham v. Burnley
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton
Premier League – Wolverhampton v. Norwich City
Premier League – Watford v. Leicester City
Premier League – West Ham United v. Manchester City
USFL – TBD
May 16
NETFLIX
Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden - NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)
PEACOCK
Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets, 2022 (MSNBC)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 1
May 17
NETFLIX
The Future Diary: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
The Mule, 2018 (HBO)
HULU
Sundown (2021)
PEACOCK
Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 18
NETFLIX
The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum U.S. – NETFLIX SERIES
The Perfect Family – NETFLIX FILM
Toscana - NETFLIX FILM
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)
HULU
Demons: Complete Series (Sony)
Helix: Complete Series (Sony)
PEACOCK
Botched, Season 7
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Lovestruck High (2022)
May 19
NETFLIX
A Perfect Pairing – NETFLIX FILM
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – NETFLIX FAMILY
The G Word with Adam Conover - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Insiders: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived – NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)
PEACOCK
Angelyne, Limited Series, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Burnley
Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)
May 20
NETFLIX
Ben Is Back
Fck Love Too - NETFLIX FILM
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Wrong Side of the Tracks – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Shook
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Premiere
HBO MAX
Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)
HULU
The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)
PEACOCK
HSBC World Rugby Toulouse Men/Women
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Magnolia Bloom, 2022
The Other Side, 2022
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Sale Sharks
Sorry for the Inconvenience, 2022
PRIME VIDEO
Night Sky (2022)
LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)
APPLE TV+
Now & Then
May 21
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying
Preakness Stakes
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Northampton Saints
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 21 (NBC)
Track and Field: Wanda Diamond League – Birmingham
USFL – Michigan Panthers v. Birmingham Stallions
USFL – TBD
The Wall, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
May 22
NETFLIX
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
HBO MAX
Fast Foodies, Season 2
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
French Open – First Round
Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying
MLB Sunday Leadoff – St. Louis Cardinals v. Pittsburgh Pirates
May 23
NETFLIX
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Godspeed – NETFLIX FILM
Sea of Love - NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
HULU
227: Complete Series (Sony)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
PEACOCK
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, Episode 3 (Bravo)
APPLE TV+
Prehistoric Planet (new episodes daily through Fiday, May 27)
May 24
HULU
Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)
Don't Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)
PEACOCK
Sins of the Amish, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
May 25
NETFLIX
The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Larva Pendant – NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
PEACOCK
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
May 26
NETFLIX
Insiders: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark - NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Navalny
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Tig n' Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
HULU
Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)
The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)
Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)
A Taste of Hunger (2021)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
May 27
NETFLIX
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Bad Boys
D. Wade: Life Unexpected
Hubble's Cosmic Journey
Mission Pluto
Obi-Wan Kenobi – 2-Episode Premiere
We Feed People - Premiere
HBO MAX
Blippi Special
Blippi Visits
Blippi Wonders
Blippi: Learn With Blippi
Ghost, Season 1
Ghost, Season 2
Stath Lets Flats
HULU
Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
2020 U.S. Women's Open, 2020
Celebrating the U.S. Open, 2020
Golf's Greatest Rounds, Season 1
Indianapolis 500 Final Practice
My U.S. Open, 2020
U.S. Open, 2018
U.S. Open Golf Highlights, 1995
U.S. Women's Open Decade, 2020
U.S. Women's Open Flyovers, 2020
U.S. Women's Open History Makers, 2020
U.S. Women's Open Documentary, 2019
U.S. Women's Open Classic Finishes, 2020
U.S. Women's Open Golf Highlight Films, 2020
PRIME VIDEO
Emergency (2022)
Kick Like Tayla (2022)
May 28
PEACOCK
French Open – Round 3 or 4
HSBC World Rugby London Men's
Prefontaine Classic
Senior PGA Championship
May 29
HBO MAX
The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021
HULU
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)
PEACOCK
MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants v. Cincinnati Reds
Senior PGA Championship
USFL – TBD
May 30
NETFLIX
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal – NETFLIX FAMILY
PEACOCK
French Open – Round 4
May 31
NETFLIX
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
HBO MAX
Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)
HULU
Pistol: Complete Limited Series (FX)
Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Señora Acero, Seasons 1-5