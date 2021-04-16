'You' Star Confirms They Will Not Appear in Season 3 of Netflix Series

✖

When fans tune into the next season of Netflix's hit psychological thriller You, they will not be seeing one familiar face. As production continues on the upcoming season, which does not yet have a premiere date, it has been confirmed that John Stamos will not return as Dr. Nicky in Season 3.

Stamos himself confirmed the news while speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his new Disney+ show, Big Shot, at its premiere on Wednesday. The actor told the outlet, "I believe they shot the third season and Dr. Nicky is not a part of it." Filming on the upcoming season began in November 2020, though production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed production resumed earlier this year, with Stamos not involved.

Stamos first appeared in the role of Dr. Nicky, the bearded, pot-smoking therapist to both Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), during its Season 1 run on Lifetime. His debut appearance, which won over fans online, came in Season 1, Episode 7, "Everythingship," with Stamos also appearing in the episodes "You Got Me, Babe" and "Candace." After the series made the move to Netflix, Stamos reprised the role in Season 2, appearing in the episodes "Bluebeard's Castle" and "Love, Actually." News of Stamos not returning to the Netflix original series' upcoming season will come as a disappointment to more than just fans, as Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh, revealed to the outlet that Dr. Nicky is her favorite character he's portrayed throughout his illustrious career.

"Let's see, the second season I had one scene in the jail and I was like, screwed up and I was like, talking to Jesus and stuff, she goes, 'That's the best scene you've ever done,'" Stamos said, going on to speak of his wife's affection for the role. "I need to strap-on beard just to sneak in at night as Dr. Nicky."

While Stamos won't be returning in Season 3, it has been confirmed that both Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, who portrays Love Quinn, will return, with Season 2 having ended with the duo moving to the suburbs and Love revealing she is pregnant. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2019, showrunner and co-creator Sera Gamble revealed "the door is wide open for everybody's favorite characters" to return. Season 3 will also feature fresh faces, as several others have been confirmed to be joining the cast, including Greek and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Scott Michael Foster.

At this time, You Season 3 does not have a premiere date. Fans can catch on the first two seasons of the series on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest updates!