Netflix Users Swoon Over John Stamos’ Surprise ‘You’ Role

The Netflix Original Series You has been reminding TV fans just how much they love John Stamos.

Spoilers ahead for You Season 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stamos makes an unexpected appearance in Episode 7 of Season 1, entitled “Everythingship.” He pops up as the bearded, pot-smoking therapist Dr. Nicky, who serves as a therapist to both Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

His appearance is understated in the marketing for the show, which originally aired on Lifetime before becoming a Netflix Original Series. This led to some very surprised reactions to viewers as they came across the Full House star that late in the season.

when i started You nobody warned me that john stamos plays a hot psychologist — brittany (@brittskii) January 11, 2019

OH MY GOD I GOT TO THE JOHN STAMOS EPISODE IN YOU! why didn’t anyone tell me he’s in the show 😍 @kelC_Trum — Elena Hatib (@elena_hatib) January 19, 2019

“When i started You nobody warned me that John Stamos plays a hot psychologist,” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer added, “OH MY GOD I GOT TO THE JOHN STAMOS EPISODE IN YOU! Why didn’t anyone tell me he’s in the show?”

A lot were particularly stricken with Stamos’ suave character and good looks and made sure to compliment him on social media.

I just realized John Stamos is in YOU and I can’t not believe after alllll these years John Stamos is still FINE 😍😍😍 — Ohhh Kayy COURT (@AsToldBy_COURT) January 19, 2019

John Stamos in the series You is still aging like fine wine😛 — Maddie (@MaddieCollins20) January 19, 2019

“I just realized John Stamos is in YOU, and I can’t not believe after alllll these years John Stamos is still FINE,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “John Stamos in the series You is still aging like fine wine.”

The remarks about the 55-year-old actor keep pouring in as users reach his guest appearance. Some complimented his beard, with one user comparing him to a member of the Bee Gees, and others just really dig his style of therapy.

“Can John Stamos be my shrink too?” one user wrote.

It is unclear if the Scream Queens alum will be back for You Season 2, but it is certainly possible. Storywise, He plays a crucial role in how Season 1 concludes, so Joe may have to deal with him later on in some capacity. As far as his availability, he recurs on the Full House spinoff Fuller House, but has no other announced commitments. However, he is also busy being a father to his son Billy, who was born in April 2018.

All episodes of You Season 1 are now available on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix