'You' Season 4 Release Date Revealed in Teaser Trailer

Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg is back. During Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for You Season 4, also revealing that the upcoming season will premiere in two parts, with You Season 4, Part 1 set to premiere on Feb. 10 followed by the second installment on March 10.

After Season 3 ended with Joe killing Love and chasing his latest obsession, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), from the Madre Linda suburbs to Paris, Season 4 will again find him on the move, this time in London, where he has struck up a completely new life. Gone is the bookstore owner that captivated Beck in Season 1, with Joe taking on the persona of Professor Jonathan Moore, surrounded by a cast of new characters – Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), upper crust Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), Rhys (Ed Speleers), Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), and Adam (Lukas Gage), as well as socialites Sophie (Niccy Lin), Simon (Aidan Cheng), Gemma (Eve Austin), Connie (Dario Coates) and Blessing (Ozioma Whenu).

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in L.A., or the doting husband in the suburbs. No. Not any more," he says in the trailer. "Allow me to introduce myself. I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the Pond, and living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will. Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. No, this time around, I'm focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. One must make time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues."

Unfortunately for Professor Jonathan Moore, "with friends in high places, there usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. Some may end up falling – or, shall I say, pushed – to their social death. The question is: By whom?"

Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novels, You first premiered on Lifetime in 2018 before it was picked up by Netflix in 2019. The series has followed Joe and his obsessions through New York, Los Angeles, and a Northern California suburb. Production on season 4 officially began in March. The upcoming season will be split into two parts, with the first installment arriving on Netflix on Feb. 10 followed by the second half a month later. Netflix has not confirmed how many episodes are in Season 4, but the previous three seasons have each been 10 episodes.