Penn Badgley Says 'You' Season 4 'Slightly' Shifts Genres

Penn Badgley is teasing some of what's to come in You Season 4. As the Netflix series' fourth season takes Badgley's murderous character, Joe Goldberg, overseas to Europe, the actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the action will be mainly based in London, despite the end of Season 3 alluding to Joe in Paris.

"To be real, it's cheaper," Badgley admitted of the change in location, revealing that the series just finished filming the first four episodes. The Gossip Girl alum kept quiet about most of Season 4 but hinted that a change of scenery might just mean a change for Joe's persona. "He would sure hope so," he answered when asked if he felt his character would feel more liberated in London as opposed to the U.S. "But the problem is in him, it's not so much outside of him so he's trying to change. He is always trying – failing trying."

Badgley also confirmed that Tati Gabrielle, who was introduced last season as Marianne, would be returning for the next iteration of You, hinting, "There's also some other familiar faces which I think I can [say]." While the hit Netflix series will still be everything fans love, Badgley confirmed there are changes to come. "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format," he shared. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

Adapting You into a Netflix series from Caroline Kepnes' series of books was a completely new journey for the creative team. "Nothing was the same," Badgley said, "and the writer of the book and the creators of the show, they've always known starting from the same place, from the same point – Joe of the books – if you recreated him faithfully, it would be tough to watch. It would be really tough to watch."

Taking production of the new season to London also allowed Badgley to bring wife Domino Kirke back to her native England. "It's really nice for her to be back 'cause she left when she was 12 – that formative time in life," he shared. "She moved to New York City so for her England is an incredibly sweet memory. When she went back it was very emotional for her, so it's been nice to have them in London. We walked on her childhood street that she hadn't been in... like 25 years or something and got ice cream from a little truck."