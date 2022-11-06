'Yellowstone' Star Teases '1883' Role at Season 5 Premiere

One of Yellowstone's top favorites is going to branch out a bit for a role in its spinoff, 1883. According to ET, Cole Hauser revealed during the premiere that he was sporting his new look for a fun reason.

"I'm switching it up on ya," Hauser told the outlet at the premiere. "This is for a role that I did in 1883." Hauser was mum on the details but the role really shouldn't be a surprise. Yellowstone as a franchise has ballooned out of nowhere, dropping 1883 on Paramount+ and preparing its sequels 1923 and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. There is also the impending Yellowstone: 6666, a more traditional spinoff from the Paramount Network hit focusing on a Texas cattle ranch that first appeared on the original show.

Cole Hauser is coming to '1883: The Bass Reeves Story.' #Yellowstone

Hauser is set to appear in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a six-part limited series jumping off from 1883 to focus on the legendary black Texas ranger, played in the series by David Oyelowo. Hauser's role isn't revealed just yet, but the Selma actor did expand on his desire to take the role and do the limited series.

"When I spoke to Taylor about this being a passion project of mine, it became very clear he was a perfect partner because he knew the history, almost more than I did, despite me having researched it for quite a while," Oyelowo told ET, referencing creator Taylor Sheridan. "His authentic approach to this world and that time is also something that is invaluable. I just felt like I was talking to someone who got just how right we had to get this."

While his 1883 role was off-limits for Hauser to discuss, he had plenty to say about Rip Wheeler and the impending Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone on Nov. 13. For Hauser, the success of the show and his personal connection to Montana makes it a continuing special experience for the Dazed and Confused actor.

"Being here with my family in New York, just the experience of it all," Hauser says. "I'm in Montana for six months out of the year, so to come out here and really see the people, and see how much they care about the show, and just be around the acknowledgment, it's been a pleasure."

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. Previous seasons can currently be streamed on Peacock, while 1883 streams exclusively on Paramount+.