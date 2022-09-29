'Yellowstone' Season 5 Trailer Teases Chaos Ahead for the Duttons

A new Yellowstone Season 5 trailer is here, and it teases chaos ahead for the Duttons. The new trailer opens with Dutton family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as the new Governor of Montana. The clip then goes on to reveal the mayhem that ensues in the aftermath, including enemies and "war." Fans can check out the full clip below.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. In addition to Costner, the series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille, among others. Yellowstone fans have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's upcoming Season 5, which executive producer David C. Glasser says will "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser teased, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened." While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, has also dropped some hints about Season 5, recently saying that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in Season 5, implying that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off.

Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly revealed a few Season 5 leaks that include major details about the new episodes. In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Reilly shared a picture of the scripts for the upcoming season. Based on the photo, which was published by Taste of Country, we know the titles of a few episodes. The Season 5 premiere is titled "One Hundred Years Is Nothing," Episode 2 is "The Sting of Wisdom," Episode 4 is "Horses in Heaven," Episode 5 is "Watch 'Em Ride Away", and Episode 6 is "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You."

No script was visible for Episode 3, but it is unknown why. Reilly may have had it hidden underneath another script, they could be filming out of order and she hasn't received it yet, or it's possible she isn't in the episode at all. Yellowstone Season 5 is set to debut on Nov. 13, on Paramount Network.