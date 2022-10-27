'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Premiere Date Revealed

Yellowstone fans have eagerly awaited the new prequel series, 1923, and we now know when the show will premiere. According to Deadline, will debut Sunday, Dec. 18, exclusively on Paramount+. This follows the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5, coming to Paramount Network on Nov. 13. In addition to being a prequel to Yellowstone, 1923 is also a sequel to 1883, which followed the original Duttons as they made their way West following the end of the American Civil War.

The new series will take place in the era of prohibition and the Great Depression, detailing how the Duttons of that era — led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton — survived the tumultuous period, which was also defined by pandemics and mass drought. Additional 1923 cast members include Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roché, Robert Patrick, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

It was previously revealed that 1923 was initially to be a one-season limited series, but it will now consist of two seasons, each consisting of eight episodes. Deadline stated that negotiations are currently underway to bring back the cast, including Ford and Mirren, for the second season. Previously, while speaking to Deadline, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan implied that no subsequent 1883 spinoffs or sequels were meant to serve as follow-up seasons for the show, as he does not envision the projects as all one linear storyline. "We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that's what we did."

"I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey," Sheridan later said. "I'm not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn't." He continued: "On to the next peek through the window," seemingly a reference to 1932. The award-winning creator wants to "peek through a different window into a different era. Again, I don't think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots. My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone, and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer." Paramount+ subscribers can always catch up on 1883 Season 1 anytime, as all 10 episodes are currently streaming on the service.