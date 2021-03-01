'Yellowstone' Spinoff '6666': What Fans Think About New Paramount+ Show

ViacomCBS held an investor presentation on Wednesday and outlined the future of content for the company and its upcoming Paramount+ streaming service, which can be subscribed to with a free trial here. One of the upcoming projects is a spin-off of the immensely popular Yellowstone series. The working title is 6666, and the show focuses on the 6666 Ranch "where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing." When ViacomCBS revealed the news that showrunner Taylor Sheridan is working on a second Yellowstone spin-off, there were several reactions. Many viewers expressed concern about the show and whether it would find success. Others wondered if Sheridan is stretching himself too thin with all of these projects. Of course, many fans said that they are extremely excited about any and all shows created by Sheridan. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Taylor Sheridan is trying to launch a #Yellowstone spin-off literally titled "6666." My dude is having an absolute power trip after making a 150 million+ deal with ViacomCBS and I'm totally here for it. pic.twitter.com/jZ1qOiGqzm — Adam Barnard (@AdamBnard) February 25, 2021 "He's the next great and he can build a fantastic show I'm not worried just excited," one Reddit user wrote. There were several people expressing concern about the upcoming spin-off and whether it would be any good. Others took a different approach and said that they will sign up for anything that Sheridan works on.

Im gonna have to get Paramount plus they're reeling me in with the Real World/ Road Rules content & Yellowstone spin off 🥰🙌🏾🥰💜 — Blissful Oblivion (@turtles_do_run) February 26, 2021 Is Sheridan moving too quickly with the spin-off series? There were some fans that expressed this very opinion after hearing about the news. "Honestly I think they are jumping the gun on all these spin offs. 1883 was fine but this I'm not to sure of. Hopefully it's as good as Yellowstone is," one person wrote on Reddit.

like seriously? now all tht's left to try out as a title for shows is..... numbers?!!!! 6666 9999

3333

3333

4321 76749 carry on..! — MK Tomar🧑🏻‍💻 (@MK_Tomar) February 26, 2021 "This one is intriguing considering the 6666 is an actual real ranch in Texas," another person added. The ranch featured in Yellowstone may not be an actual historical place, which helps viewers take a break from reality. The 6666 Ranch, on the other hand, actually exists. Many fans highlighted this fact while expressing excitement.

I think the most depressing part of the Paramount Plus news is that the only original upcoming tv shows they have are from Taylor Sheridan AND he has a Yellowstone spinoff and prequel. — Lyona Tam (@Lyona5) February 25, 2021 "If those shows are good as Yellowstone i'm all for It. I just hope they do not milk this universe too much,i usually prefer spin offs after the main shows already ended," one person wrote on Reddit. Many expressed the opinion that they wanted to see spin-offs after the Kevin Costner-led series officially came to an end.

Hopefully he can maintain the quality of his output. His movies are fantastic but imo the strength of Yellowstone's writing dropped with each new season. — SweetFatherOfPearl (@NicholasAlkire) February 24, 2021 "I was ok with the pre-quel, but it feels like they are milking it. I would have preferred to have the original show end before making a bunch of spinoffs. I hope they are good," one concerned fan commented on Reddit. There were a few echoing this sentiment in the aftermath of the big revelation.

Anything with more Sheridan! — Farrier (@FarrierTheFirst) February 24, 2021 There were several Yellowstone fans that had a mixture of concern and excitement. One person on Reddit was just angry. "These spinoff shows are annoying. Can they just work on Yellowstone and devote their time to the show that started it all? I feel like Taylor Sheridan is just gonna get lazier with his writing on Yellowstone because he's going to be stretched too thin with his other stuff. Also, a show about Walker and Jimmy? Really??" one person wrote.