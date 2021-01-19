Paramount+ Gets Launch Date From ViacomCBS

✖

Paramount+, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS, now has an official launch date, and it's coming up soon. According to the company, Paramount+ will debut on March 4, and will be available in both the United States and Latin America. The company will also host a virtual investor presentation of Paramount+ on Feb.24, giving a tease of what the service will feature, as well offering details about the ViacomCBS stream strategy.

Paramount + is a rebranding of CBS All Access and comes after the 2019 merger of Viacom and CBS, which brought all the properties owned by each company, including Paramount Studios, under one corporate entity. The streaming rebrand was initially announced in September, with ViacomCBS President-CEO, Bob Bakish, saying in a statement, "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling." Bakish continued, "With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

Get ready for your new streaming addiction. Paramount+ arrives March 4th. #ParamountPlushttps://t.co/Eevq2nSZ3e — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) January 19, 2021

Subscribers can expect to see a lot of content from networks like MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel, as well as many CBS All Access originals such as The Good Fight, the Twilight Zone reboot, and the many Star Trek projects. In a previous statement, ViacomCBS chief brand officer Josh Line said, "The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It’s always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that’s uniquely positioned to do the same." Line added, "The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, head of operations and chief marketing officer for ViacomCBS Digital, added, "We recognize that we’re asking people to pull out their credit card and subscribe to our service. The Paramount brand, which audiences strongly associate with creativity and great storytelling, helps signal it’s worth the price." DiMeglio went on to say, "Being able to say something is a Paramount+ Original will give it instant credibility in the eyes of consumer: 'Oh, that’s associated with the Paramount brand, that’s going to be quality content.'"

