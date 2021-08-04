'Yellowstone' Prequel: Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Star in '1883'

✖

Country fans are going to love the latest development within the Yellowstone universe. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter shared that there is a Yellowstone prequel, titled 1883, on the way. The prequel is set to star Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw, amongst others. The show will reportedly launch on Paramount+.

“Yellowstone is a massive hit show with tens of millions of fans — with 1883, we are taking those fans back to the origin story, and in the process, turning the Yellowstone world into a global hit franchise to fuel the growth of Paramount+,” Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group, said about this news. “We are thrilled to have Sam, Tim and Faith as the stars of Taylor Sheridan’s new series exclusively for Paramount+ around the world.”

1883 will reportedly feature the Dutton family when they go on a journey to one of the last, untamed parts of the country, the Great Plains. The journey will see the family attempting to forge a new path for themselves in Montana. Elliott has been cast as Shea Brennan, who is described as a tough cowboy who is tasked with guiding the Dutton family to Montana. Real-life couple McGraw and Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton, respectively, who are the patriarch and matriarch of the family. Hill, McGraw, and Elliott each spoke out about the news. Not only did they share their excitement about the project, but they also praised Taylor Sheridan, the creator of both Yellowstone and 1883.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” The Ranch alum said. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.” Both Hill and McGraw acknowledged how grateful they are to have the chance to put down the microphones in order to step in front of the camera.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Hill said about the project. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.” Her husband said about the news, in part, “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.