'Yellowstone' Actor Among 4 Stars Cast in Billy Bob Thornton's Paramount+ Show

James Jordan is reuniting with Taylor Sheridan once again. The actor, who recurs in Yellowstone as Steve Hendon, has been cast in the new Paramount+ series Landman from Yellowstone creator Sheridan. Starring Billy Bob Thornton and based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, the series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Jordan is set to play petroleum engineer Dale Bradley, who is a blue-collar bear of a man who manages and works with roughnecks in the oil fields.

When Calls the Heart's Kayla Wallace, Nashville star Mark Collie, and Paulina Chávez from The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia have also joined Landman as series regulars. The four also join Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland. Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob ZYari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly executive produce as well. Peter Feldman is the co-executive producer.

Since Yellowstone is coming to an end after its current fifth season, it's not surprising to see that some of the actors are already starting to land new TV roles. However, it is nice that James Jordan will continue to work with Taylor Sheridan. On top of Yellowstone, he starred in Sheridan's Wind River, and also had recurring roles in 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown. Jordan most recently starred on the spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness, and soon, he will be able to add Landman on the growing list of collaborations.

More details on Landman have yet to be released. With this growing cast, it's only a matter of time before the series gets off its feet. Hopefully, it won't be long until a premiere date and a trailer are released, but it is going to be exciting to look forward to yet another Taylor Sheridan series and with another Yellowstone actor. There's a reason James Jordan keeps coming back to Sheridan's projects, and it will surely be interesting to see what he will bring to the table as Dale Bradley. Fans will just have to wait and find out, and in the meantime, there are plenty of series to watch Jordan in on Paramount+ while waiting.