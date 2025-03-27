‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Survivor’ Cross Over in Wild Paramount+ Promo

What would happen if the teen Yellowjackets competed on Survivor? Fans who have been asking themselves that for the past three seasons no longer have to wonder.

Last week, Paramount+ debuted its new “Find Your Mountain on Paramount+” campaign, a new ad spot that brings the Yellowjackets cast face-to-face with Survivor host Jeff Probst for the ultimate Tribal Council.

The minute-long ad, set to be the first in a series of star-studded live-action brand spots showcasing the personalized content experience on Paramount+, features Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and the Yellowjackets tribe taking part in grueling challenges, like “the deer carcass relays,” walking blindfolded across the infamous pit of spikes, and climbing trees to escape wolves. It ends with a shocking Tribal Council vote, Probst hauntingly saying, “Shauna, the tribe has spoken. And they’re hungry.”

“It was an absolute blast to work with Jasmin and Sophie on this hilariously, unhinged spot that answers the question: What would happen if the Yellowjackets cast competed on Survivor?” Probst said of the mashup. “I was in the original Paramount+ spot that launched at the Super Bowl in 2021 and it’s amazing to see the creativity and hilarious storylines of this evolving campaign reach new heights. From howling into my megaphone to filming these high-stakes challenges in the eerie wilderness of the Antler Queen, this Tribal Council elimination was unlike any other! I can’t wait to surprise the fans and hope they see how much fun we had bringing these two worlds together.”

Savoy Brown added, “I grew up watching Survivor with my family. Getting to work with Jeff and film this crossover was a dream come true!”

Nelisse said that the mashup of the two shows was “the merge we’ve been waiting for ever since we shot the pilot. Whoever made this concept come true, needs a raise. It was so much fun to bring this to life and to work with Jeff!”

The ad brought together two of Paramount’s biggest shows. Debuting on CBS in 2000, Survivor is one of the longest-running reality TV shows. The series, which Probst has hosted since its premiered, is currently airing its 48th season. Yellowjackets, meanwhile, is a newer addition to Paramount’s lineup. The series premiered in 2021 and is currently in its third season.

The shows are just two available to stream in the Paramount+ Mountain of Entertainment, which also features hits like Tulsa King, 1923, Criminal Minds, and Landman.