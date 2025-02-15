‘XO, Kitty’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Kitty Song Covey is coming back to Korea. Deadline reports that Netflix has renewed its YA comedy XO, Kitty for a third season. The series is a spinoff from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, which is based on the books of the same name by Jenny Han. Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty from the films in the show as it follows her at a boarding school in South Korea. News of the renewal comes less than a month after Season 2 released on Jan. 16.

“I’m so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama… just wait,” showrunner Jessica O’Toole said. “I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, but I can promise season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure… and kissing. Lots of kissing.”

XO, Kitty. (L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Gia Kim as Yuri Han, Sunny Oh as Mihee Yoon in episode 206 of XO, Kitty. Cr. Park Young-Sol/Netflix © 2024

As O’Toole said, Season 2 of XO, Kitty ended on a cliffhanger that saw Kitty joining Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) on a summer tour with his father and brother. Season 3 is expected to focus on Kitty’s third semester at KISS and more. Season 2 also saw Kitty learning more information about her mom’s side of the family and a long-awaited family reunion. Noah Centineo, star of the To All the Boys trilogy, reprised his role as Peter Kavinsky, the longtime boyfriend of Kitty’s older sister Lara Jean (Lana Condor). Kitty and Lara Jean’s older sister, Margot (Janel Parrish), also guest starred.

Alongside Cathcart and Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Rega Aliyah, Peter Thurnwald, Philipe Lee, and Audrey Huynh also star, with Jocelyn Shefo, Michael K. Lee, and Sasha Bhasin. O’Toole also serves as writer and executive producer with series creator Han and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. A premiere date for Season 3 has not been announced, but more information will likely be released in the coming months.

It’s also unknown if any other To All the Boys stars will be making appearances in the third season, such as Condor, but it’s never too late to hope. All three To All the Boys films and the first two seasons of XO, Kitty are streaming on Netflix if fans want to keep occupied until Season 3 is here.