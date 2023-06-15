Netflix Renews Dramedy Spinoff of Hit Show for Season 2

Kitty Song Covey is sticking around at K.I.S.S, as Netflix's To All the Boys spinoff series, XO, Kitty, has been renewed for a second season! Deadline reports that the series, which premiered on May 18, reached 72.1 million views in just a few days. It managed to sit in the Top 10 for four weeks, but as of now, it no longer is on the chart. However, that doesn't seem to matter, considering the fact that a second season is officially happening.

Taking place after the events of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Anna Cathcart's Kitty Song Covey moves to Korea after landing the same scholarship at the same boarding school that her mother had. Wanting to be closer to her late mom and her long-distance boyfriend, she soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it involves her own heart. She's not as confident in the love department as she used to be, considering she now has herself to worry about with relationships.

Cathcart returns as Kitty, having previously played the matchmaking sister in the three To All the Boys films based on the bestselling book series by Jenny Han. John Corbett and Sarayu Blue also returned as Kitty's father, Dan Covey, and stepmother, Trina. Choi Min-young, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald, and Regan Aliya also star in XO, Kitty, which comes from Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment. Han, who created the series and co-wrote the pilot with Siobhan Vivian, serves as co-showrunner alongside Sascha Rothchild. The duo executive produced the first season with Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

Not much else is known about the second season, but since the first season of the series ending with Kitty having quite the realization about herself and her sexuality, it's going to be entertaining to see just what she will get into next season. It's possible, depending on scheduling, that the series could welcome back some familiar faces from the movie franchise, like Anna Cathcart's on-screen sisters Lana Condor and Janel Parrish, or others. However, it may be a little early to think about Season 2, but at least fans can rest easy knowing that the show is coming back.

The first season, as well as all three To All the Boys films, are streaming on Netflix, so fans can definitely rewatch the franchise to keep occupied until the second season comes out, which could be a while from now. Hopefully, there's not too long of a wait, and Season 2 of XO, Kitty will be here before we know it.