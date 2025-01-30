Noah Centineo Talks Returning as Peter Kavinsky for ‘To All the Boys’ Spinoff

XO, Kitty’s second season brought back Peter Kavinsky, and Noah Centineo opened up about the experience. Centineo starred in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy on Netflix, based on Jenny Han’s books of the same name. Netflix then decided to make a TV series centering on Lara Jean Covey’s little sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), at an international boarding school in Seoul, South Korea, where she navigates her own relationships as she tries to learn more about her late mother.

Centineo appeared in the sixth episode of Season 2, and The Recruit star told Deadline that the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. “[All the Boys producer and XO, Kitty exec producer] Matt Kaplan and one of my friends over at Netflix called me and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be shooting in South Korea the same time that we are. Would you be interested in coming back for XO, Kitty?’” Centineo explained. “And I said, ‘Yeah, anything for Anna.’ I think Anna is just wonderful and hardworking and super talented, just a professional, and she deserves the world.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

XO, Kitty. (L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky in episode 206 of XO, Kitty. Cr. Park Young-Sol/Netflix © 2024

Even though Centineo said yes in a heartbeat, it still wasn’t easy for him to step back into Peter’s shoes, especially since the character, movies, and books are so beloved. “It’s a daunting thing to go back to Peter to open that box; you don’t want to disappoint or let anyone down,” he said. “The character is kind of what it is. But actually, it worked out. How could I say no?”

It was announced in December that Noah Centineo would be reprising Peter Kavinsky for XO, Kitty Season 2 but details surrounding the cameo were being kept under wraps. When the season eventually premiered earlier this month, it was revealed that Peter was in Seoul because of lacrosse and wanted to visit Kitty while he was in town. Of course, there were plenty of mentions of Peter’s “love of his life,” Lara Jean, and it was as sweet as can be.

As of now, there hasn’t been any word on XO, Kitty Season 3, but it’s never too early to hope that Centineo and his leading lady, Lana Condor, will reprise their roles. In the meantime, all three To All the Boys films and both seasons of XO, Kitty, are streaming on Netflix.