WWE: ‘Escape The Undertaker’ Now Streaming on Netflix

WWE has a new interactive film to celebrate Halloween. On Tuesday Netflix released Escape The Undertaker, which features the WWE legend and the popular group The New Day. The film is 30 minutes long, but since viewers choose the outcome, there are multiple endings.

“In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion,” the synopsis states. “What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

New Day member Big E, spoke to ComicBook.com about filming Escape the Undertaker. “So, it was pre-pandemic, I want to say early 2020, but I can’t remember now,” he said. “So, essentially they hit the three of us up and kind of explained the premise very quickly, wanted us to record some lines to hopefully get an idea of it and help sell the idea. So, we did some stuff, but then this entire pandemic happened and so much of the world changed, and we just really hadn’t heard anything for probably a year or so.”

“Then they hit us back, and we’re all trying to remember what the project was, and then they kind of got back into… But they let us know, hey, it’s been approved. This is the plan, and this is what we’re going to move forward with. So, things all kind of happened pretty rapidly for us, but it was so much fun.”

Big E also talked about working with The Undertaker. So, the nice thing is, as much as he’s in many ways from a different era, even though he’s done stuff recently, he’s been around enough that we have a bit of a rapport with Taker. His daughters have been New Day fans for a while and they do unicorn theme stuff and he shared that, and it’s been very, very sweet.” The film comes nearly one year after The Undertaker gave his farewell speech at . In June 2020, The Undertaker revealed that he has retired from pro wrestling after spending 30 years in WWE.