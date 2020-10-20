The Undertaker to Return to WWE Television in November for Survivor Series

✖

The Undertaker is returning to WWE very soon. He will not be wrestling, but according to the Twitter account WrestleVotes, WWE's annual pay-per-view Survivor Series will be all about the former WWE Champion who will be celebrating his 30th anniversary. The Undertaker will appear on the show, which is fitting since he made his WWE TV debut at Survivor Series in 1990.

"The upcoming 11/22 Survivor Series PPV will be built around the 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker, including him making a live appearance on the show," WrestleVotes stated. "A source states as of now, The Undertaker will not be wrestling at the event." If the report is true, it will be a good way to end a celebration that has already started on the WWE Network. 30 Days of the Deadman series includes a number of documentaries that detail The Undertaker's career. It will star on Sunday with a new episode of WWE Untold, which will take a look at The Undertaker's rivalry with Randy Orton.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, announced his retirement for the company on his docuseries The Last Ride. "I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

The Undertaker's last match was against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 back in April. He is a rare pro wrestler as he spent his entire 30 years in WWE and didn't work for any other brand during that time. The Undertaker is known for his WrestleMania record, winning his first 21 matches at the event until losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.