Why Meghan Markle's Animated Netflix Show Was Canceled

Meghan Markle reportedly got a children's animated series into development at Netflix briefly before it was dropped. Last week, The Wall Street Journal published an exposé on Prince Harry and Markle's $100 million deal with Netflix and the stumbling blocks it has hit so far. That included news on Markle's ill-fated cartoon Pearl.

Pearl would have been a Netflix original series produced by Markle, and insiders said it was the first idea she brought to the streamer. It would have been an animated show about powerful women in history. Markle reportedly developed that pitch while she and Prince Harry were still living in the U.K., working with creator David Furnish – husband of Elton John. Netflix even announced the show publicly before canceling it in May of 2022. Sources familiar with the deal said that executives worried that such a young audience would not care that Markle was the producer of the show, effectively rendering her unique involvement pointless.

Insiders at both Netflix and the Sussexes' company Archewell said that this has been the problem with many of the ideas put forward under this deal so far. While the docu-series Harry & Meghan was a massive hit, their follow-up Live to Lead did not crack the Top 10 lists, and it did not feature the duke and duchess on camera at all. Sources said that they couple has struggled to find projects that match their brand outside of their own personal stories.

At least two other shows have been rejected by Netflix out of hand so far, but others have been greenlit. The next collaboration between Netflix and Archewell will be a docu-series about Prince Harry's Invictus Games – a competitive event for veterans he is passionate about. Still, anonymous sources told WSJ they do not expect Netflix to renew its deal with the Sussexes when it expires in 2025.

This report came on the heels of Archewell and Spotify abruptly ending their deal together as well. Spotify paid $20 million for exclusive audio content – most notably Markle's podcast Archetypes. Last week, the two companies said that they "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

Markle and Prince Harry are in a unique position as royals trying to work in Hollywood – perhaps the first situation of this kind. While public interest in the couple remains high, there's no telling if they will manage to put together a hit that does not revolve around their personal story.