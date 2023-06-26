Two More Rejected Netflix Shows Revealed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Exposé

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling to find their niche in the streaming world, with Netflix turning down at least three of their pitches so far. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex formed a company called Archewell when they left full-time royal duty, which secured a $100 million deal with Netflix. Last week, sources familiar with their work told The Wall Street Journal that their progress has been slow.

So far, the Sussexes' deal with Netflix has resulted in the docu-series Harry & Meghan – the tell-all about their romance and their experiences in the U.K. before moving to California – as well as the docu-series Live to Lead. Both premiered in late 2022 on Netflix, and while Harry & Meghan did well, Live to Lead did not reach the streamer's Top 10 lists. Insiders said that Archewell has brought three other pitches to Netflix so far. One was an animated children's show called Pearl which was canceled early in development. The other two were rejected right off the bat. Describing them publicly for the first time, the insiders said that these projects "seemed designed to replicate successful shows already on Netflix."

One was reportedly a sitcom with a similar premise to Emily in Paris, but with a male protagonist instead. The other was compared to the Netflix original series Heartstopper, and it would have followed a gay man as its protagonist. Netflix turned down both of these pitches, but the company has said nothing negative about its work with Archewell so far.

When asked for a comment, a Netflix spokesperson told WSJ that Harry & Meghan was the streamer's biggest documentary premiere ever. They said: "We'll continue to work together on a number of projects." The anonymous sources for WSJ's story predicted that Netflix will not renew its deal with the Sussexes when it expires in 2025, but an official spokesperson for Archewell seemed more hopeful.

"New companies often make changes in their start up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We're more equipped, focused and energized than ever before," the spokesperson said. They pointed out that Archewell has just hired actress and producer Tracy Ryerson as its new head of scripted content.

Still, Archewell has already suffered one major setback in its short lifespan. In addition to the Netflix deal, the company had a deal with Spotify to produce original podcasts and other audio material for $20 million. Last week, Spotify and Archewell announced that they had "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together." Markle's podcast Archetypes will not get a second season.

Markle and Prince Harry are treading unknown territory as royals trying to make it in the entertainment business, so it's no surprise that there have been some bumps in the road. Right now, there are more projects in the works with high hopes of success.