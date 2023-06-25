Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Second Netflix Show Is Officially a Flop

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second project with Netflix did not get nearly as much attention as their docu-series Harry & Meghan, and a new report suggests it may have been an overall commercial failure. The series is called Live to Lead, and it strings together interviews and conversations with influential leaders in government and activism. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the series is likely not a success by Netflix's standards.

Live to Lead premiered on Dec. 31, 2022 with seven episodes. Although it did not feature Markle and Prince Harry, they were referenced on the title card reading: "Presented by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The WSJ spoke to sources at Netflix and at the Sussexes' production company, Archewell, where they learned that Live to Lead did not make it into Netflix's coveted Top 10 lists. While there is little other information about the show's ratings available, it's safe to say it was not a rousing success since it is mentioned in WSJ's article calling Markle and Prince Harry's Hollywood work "a flop."

Live to Lead followed hot on the heels of Harry & Meghan – a docu-series about the couple's love story, their wedding and their experience living with the rest of the royal family until 2020. The Sussexes have had no problem keeping viewers' attention with their personal story, but according to WSJ it has proven harder with projects that don't involve them. An insider suggested that they have struggled to select projects that match their "brand."

Insiders even said that they suspect Netflix will end its deal with Markle and Prince Harry. The company paid $100 million to secure the Sussexes when they moved back to the U.S., and so far only two projects have come to fruition. One other was canceled early on in production while at least two more were rejected before they began. Sources at Archewell said that the contract is up in 2025.

Officially, spokespeople for Archewell and Netflix refuted these claims. The statement from Netflix emphasized the stellar performance of Harry & Meghan – the company's biggest documentary debut ever – but made no mention of Live to Lead. It said: "We'll continue to work together on a number of projects." It's worth noting that Archewell and Spotify recently ended their $20 million deal, saying that they mutually decided to part ways.

With new personnel and new strategies in the works, there's no telling what could come next from Archewell. For now, both Live to Lead and Harry & Meghan are streaming on Netflix.