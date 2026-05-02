‘The Morning Show’ Adds ‘Scary Movie’ and ‘The Calling’ Stars to Season 5 Recurring Cast

The Morning Show is continuing to add to its cast.

Deadline reports that stars from Scary Movie and The Calling are joining the fifth season in recurring roles.

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The two join leads Jennier Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm. They also join previously announced Season 5 additions Jeff Daniels, Jesse Williams, Renee Rapp, and Sean Hayes. The Morning Show was given a Season 5 renewal in September, just a day before Season 4 premiered. Filming started earlier this year, so it’s possible that more casting news will be on the way.

Sydney Park

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Sydney Park has been tapped to play Leah, Cory Ellison’s (Crudup) new assistant.

She can most recently be seen as Young Amanda in ABC’s Will Trent. She is best known for her roles as Caitlin Lewis in Freeform’s short-lived Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Gabby Phillips in Nickelodeon’s Instant Mom, and Sydney in That’s So Raven. Additional credits include There’s Someone Inside Your House, Moxie, Spirit Riding Free, Dead Reckoning, The Walking Dead, Lifeline, AwesomenessTV, and CSI: NY. Upcoming, Park will be starring in Scary Movie, the sixth installment of the horror comedy franchise, releasing on June 5.

Jeff Wilbusch

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Jeff Wilbusch will portray Roman, Head of Protective Services for the UBN News Division.

He most recently starred in the Netflix psychological horror miniseries Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. Wilbusch can also be seen in The Calling, Keep Breathing, Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes, Oslo, Unorthodox, The Little Drummer Girl, Bad Banks, and Pretty Far from Okay.

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The Morning Show was created by Jay Carson. Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Mimi Leder directed and executive produces. Media Res produces the series, which is also executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, with Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive producing via Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

A premiere date for the fifth season of The Morning Show has not been announced, but filming has started, so that will likely come in the near future. For now, the first four seasons of The Morning Show are streaming on Apple TV. Season 5 will be coming soon.