6 Pluto TV Channels for Movie Fans

Pluto TV is not just an app with channels streaming non-stop feeds of your favorite television shows. The Paramount Global streamer is also home to two dozen movie channels. These streams include hundreds of movies from the Paramount library and other licensed films.

While some of the most popular streaming services require monthly subscriptions, Pluto TV is one of the fastest-growing free ad-supported streaming television platforms. In early May, Paramount reported that the service has over 80 million monthly active users as of March 31, an increase from 78.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition to the non-stop streaming channels, Pluto TV also has hundreds of movies and TV shows available for free on-demand.

Pluto TV currently has 24 movie channels, mostly focused on particular genres. Action fans can check out Pluto TV Action, while viewers hoping for a laugh can watch Pluto TV Comedy. If you're looking for romantic comedies on date night, Pluto TV Romance is the channel for you. Movie fans looking for silly B-movie fun will want to check out the channel dedicated to movies from The Asylum. Without any further delay, here's a look at six Pluto TV channels movie fans should check out.

