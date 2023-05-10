6 Pluto TV Channels for Movie Fans
Pluto TV is not just an app with channels streaming non-stop feeds of your favorite television shows. The Paramount Global streamer is also home to two dozen movie channels. These streams include hundreds of movies from the Paramount library and other licensed films.
While some of the most popular streaming services require monthly subscriptions, Pluto TV is one of the fastest-growing free ad-supported streaming television platforms. In early May, Paramount reported that the service has over 80 million monthly active users as of March 31, an increase from 78.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition to the non-stop streaming channels, Pluto TV also has hundreds of movies and TV shows available for free on-demand.
Pluto TV currently has 24 movie channels, mostly focused on particular genres. Action fans can check out Pluto TV Action, while viewers hoping for a laugh can watch Pluto TV Comedy. If you're looking for romantic comedies on date night, Pluto TV Romance is the channel for you. Movie fans looking for silly B-movie fun will want to check out the channel dedicated to movies from The Asylum. Without any further delay, here's a look at six Pluto TV channels movie fans should check out.
Pluto TV Action
Action movie lovers who can never have enough explosions, car chases, and other extreme stunts will want to check out Pluto TV Action. The channel is devoted to the biggest blockbusters in Pluto's library. There is even a sister channel, Pluto TV Reaction, which features science fiction blockbusters with plenty of action.
Pluto TV Horror
Looking for inspiration for spooky stories to tell by the campfire? Then check out Pluto TV Horror, a channel devoted to creepy horror movies you probably don't want to watch with the lights off. Pluto TV Terror is also home to gory, extreme horror movies that will make you scream.
Pluto TV Documentary
The Pluto TV Documentary channel is a fascinating one to explore. You might be in the mood to learn about a true story, but you aren't sure where to start. Rather than stick with subjects in your comfort zone, Pluto TV Documentary can teach you about unfamiliar topics.
Classic Movies
Pluto TV's Classic Movies channel is curated with the help of The Film Detective, a classic film distributor with its streaming app. Classic movie fans will also want to check out the Paramount Movie Channel, which specifically shows Paramount classics. Pluto TV also has a channel dedicated to Westerns. There are channels devoted to movies from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s as well.
Black Cinema
Pluto TV's Black Cinema channel brings some of the best performances and stories in American film history to audiences. Some of the Black Cinema movies available on-demand on Pluto TV include Stomp the Yard, Foxy Brown, Out of Time, Good Burger, Lilies of the Field, Across 110th Street, The Harder They Fall, and Top Five.
The Asylum
Pluto TV struck a partnership with The Asylum to bring fans a non-stop stream of guilty pleasure movies. The Asylum is the studio behind Sharknado, but they also have some other weird titles on its resume. Collision Earth, Battle Star Wars, The Final Level: Escaping Rancala, Arctic Apocalypse, Monster Island, Megaladon, 6-Headed Shark Attack, Alien Siege, and Flight 666 are just a few of the many, many titles in the studio's library.