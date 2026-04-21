Why Ava From ‘BEEF’ Season 2 Looks So Familiar

BEEF Season 2 is finally streaming on Netflix, and one of the new cast members may look familiar.

Mikaela Hoover portrays Ava, the much younger wife of William Fichtner’s Troy.

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At 41, the actress has had quite an impressive filmography. She most recently made waves as Cat Grant in 2025’s Superman, taking on the role of the Daily Planet journalist. Hoover is the latest actress to portray the comic book character, following Tracy Scoggins in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Keri Lynn Pratt in Smallville, and Calista Flockhart in The CW’s Supergirl.

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That is not the only superhero movie she’s done. Hoover also appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy as Nova Prime’s assistant and in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, providing the voice and motion-capture of Floor the Rabbit. Additionally, she played Camila in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Meanwhile, Hoover provided the voice and performance capture as Tony Tony Chopper in Season 2 of One Piece, which dropped on March 10 on Netflix.

Additional credits include Dead Giveaway, Duster, Zero Hour, Love Hard, Holidate, Guest House, Airplane Mode, Lucier, The Guest Book, 2 Broke Girls, The Belko Experiment, Playing It Cool, Two and a Half Men, Anger Management, Happy Endings, How I Met Your Mother, Lost Dream, and Sorority Forever. Upcoming, she will appear in the dramedy series Ramble On, alongside John C. McGinley, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Charlie Sheen, Martin Sheen, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Along with Hoover, BEEF’s Season 2 cast includes Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton, Youn Yuh-jung, Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Matthew Kim (BM), and Song Kang-Ho. Perf Netflix, in Season 2, “a Gen-Z couple witnesses an alarming fight between their Millennial boss and his wife. Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan). Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Yuh-jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Kang-ho).”

Fans can watch Hoover in the second season of BEEF, which is streaming now on Netflix. She also has a handful of other projects on the streamer, and Superman is streaming on HBO Max, among other titles.