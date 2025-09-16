HBO Max Adding Huge Summer 2025 Movie on Friday

A major summer 2025 movie is flying to HBO Max this week.

DC Studios head and Superman writer/director James Gunn confirmed on X that the box office smash will be coming to HBO Max this Friday.

Starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel/Clark Kent, the film released in theaters on July 11, making $615.1 million in the global box office. It’s the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2025, coming in just behind fellow Warner Bros. flick F1. Rachel Brosnahan plays Daily Planet reporter and Clark’s better half, Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult portrays the villainous Lex Luthor. Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, and Wendell Pierce also star.

Just a week after it premiered, Superman set a major box office record, hitting over $125 million for its opening weekend, Deadline reported. While the film marks the latest iteration of Superman, it marks a reset for the DCU, which has been going under a major overhaul with Gunn taking over. The end of Superman teased the Man of Steel’s cousin, Supergirl, played by Milly Alcock. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to release in theaters on June 26, 2026, and also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

Earlier this month, the Superman sequel was officially announced. Gunn shared on social media that Man of Tomorrow will be releasing in theaters on July 9, 2027. Additionally, Merced, who portrayed Hawkgirl, teased on Instagram that she’ll be returning as she reposted Gunn’s announcement alongside the caption, “See you soon.”

Via Deadline, Gunn told Howard Stern that the upcoming flick is “a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. It’s more complicated than that. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.” Sources tell the outlet that production is eyeing to start in April.

Superman is among the many titles coming to HBO Max this month. Expected to still hit the streamer later this month include The Devil is Busy, 100 Day Dream Home, Halloween Wars, Sister Wives, and Prime Minister, among others. There are also plenty of DC titles streaming on HBO Max, so Superman will be in very good company once it’s available on Friday.