‘Superman’ Set Exciting Box Office Record

The Man of Steel’s latest adventure is proving quite popular with audiences.

Much like the movie’s slogan, Superman’s box office numbers are looking up.

According to Deadline, the latest box office chart for Superman “looks to be leaving [its box office estimates] in the dust,” the publication said.

The first weekend for the film will stop at $125 million, much higher than experts predicted. Superman is now predicted to gross $62.5M on its second upcoming weekend.

Deadline’s report noted that the latest iteration of the Man of Steel earned $22.5 million just from preview screenings, beating out movies that also showed preview screenings like Lilo & Stitch ($14.5 million) and Captain America: Brave New World ($12 million).

It doesn’t seem like any of the movie’s competitors this weekend will be box-office kryptonite for Clark Kent, either. Paramount’s animated reboot of Smurfs and Sony’s reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer have both debuted to awful reviews, whereas Ari Aster’s COVID-era Western flick Eddington was never expected to make much of a dent in the box office anyway.

Superman’s ascent to the top of the charts will likely end the next weekend, though, when Marvel and Disney release their hotly-anticipated superhero flick The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to begin their next “phase” that will lead to Avengers: Doomsday.

It’s the latest in a string of successes for Warner Bros. Discovery, following the year’s highest-grossing movie A Minecraft Movie and the unexpected runaway success of Ryan Coogler’s vampire historical drama Sinners.

