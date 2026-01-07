One of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Is Finally Returning This Spring

One of Netflix’s most popular series is finally returning after a three-year wait.

The streamer announced today that comedy-drama anthology series Beef will premiere its second season on April 16, 2026.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, the first season saw Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two drivers involved in a petty road rage incident that eventually evolves to a lengthy and violent battle.

The second season is a completely new story with a completely new cast. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny appear in the new season, which revolves around a “young couple who witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

Season 1 of Beef was an extreme critical success, with 13 Emmy nominations and eight wins at the 2023 Emmy Awards, in addition to three Golden Globes, two Gotham Awards, two Actor Awards, and two Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The new season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes, a step down from the ten episodes in Season 1.

Film studio A24 is the production company behind the series. Lee will return as writer, showrunner and executive producer for the second season.

Season 1 of Beef is streaming now on Netflix.