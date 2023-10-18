Watch: 'Wednesday' Official Blooper Reel Revealed

Wednesday Adams may be a macabre-obsessed, no-nonsense teenager, but even she cracked a few smiles and laughs throughout filming. As fans eagerly await the second season of Netflix's Addams Family spinoff, which smashed records and became one of the streamer's most popular original series to date following its November 2022 premiere, viewers can bide their time with the hilarious official Wednesday Season 1 blooper reel, which shows Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast breaking character and goofing around.

Released a month after Wednesday's debut, the blooper reel features Ortega and many of her castmates, including Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), Gwendoline Christie (Larissa Weems), and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), who, according to the clip, had to deal with airplanes constantly interrupting their takes. Off camera, Ortega quipped, "If you growl at it hard enough, it'll go away. I tried that on people. It works every time." In another clip, Ortega accidentally hit Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair) with a flashlight, saying, "Oh, sorry! Did I hit you in the face right now? Hold on. Are you okay?"

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams, the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams who in Netflix's series has been aged up to a teenager. The dark, death-obsessed teen finds herself unraveling a mysterious string of local murders when she is expelled from her all-normie high school and enrolled in Nevermore Academy, an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters.

Arriving on Netflix on Nov. 23, just one day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday was an instant hit for the streamer. The series quickly soared to the top of the streaming charts, where it remained unscathed for several weeks, and smashed multiple streaming records, including the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. By early December, Wednesday was crowned Netflix's third most popular English-language TV series and fifth most-popular series of any language ever.

Although Wednesday was quickly renewed for a second season, work on Season 2 was paused amid the WGA strike. According to Variety, Netflix is prioritizing Wednesday Season 2 now that the strike has officially ended, though there is no premiere date at this time.