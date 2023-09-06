Netflix Reportedly Makes Decision on 'Wednesday' Star Percy Hynes White Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Will Percy Hynes White still appear on Wednesday? Appearing as Wednesday's love interest, Xavier Thorpe, on the hit Netflix show, White has come under fire over the past year due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against him. According to a recent Daily Mail report, White was written out of the show's second season after being accused of assaulting a woman in Toronto nine months ago. A Twitter user by the name of @milkievich shared a thread on Twitter back in January accusing White of harassment and "manipulating girls." This included alleged images of White that were purported to have been sent to minors, as well as a recording of him seemingly using a racial slur for a performance. In the wake of the thread, thousands of people retweeted and liked it, and the hashtag #cancelpercy emerged in response.

These developments reportedly led to the termination of Xavier's character on Wednesday, as a source close to White's family informed the outlet that the allegations of Xavier's actions were "false rumors." "Percy is wonderful young man, that's the truth," they stated. "He never took part in any of the false claims again him, which were on Twitter and never followed up or substantiated. Percy is respectful, gracious, talented actor, a true professional. He's unfailingly polite to all, including the crew and his fans, most of whom are loyal to him, as it should be. For Netflix to drop him from the show is a disgrace. It was just false rumors. It's just not right." However, Netflix reports that no casting decision has been made because of the strikes.

Percy Hynes White written out of Netflix's Wednesday https://t.co/5UPeb88DE2 pic.twitter.com/gSjaqKWqWC — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 5, 2023

Despite the accusations, White has remained unwavering in his denial of these charges, utilizing social media himself to make his own statement regarding the allegations. On his Instagram story, he wrote the following: "Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message." White added: "The rumors are false. I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted or criminally negligent of people's safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It's very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I'm really thankful for everyone who's stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and co-workers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this."