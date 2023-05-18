'Wednesday' Season 2: When It's Coming out and More Info

The world just can't seem to get enough of Wednesday Addams. The teenage daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams made waves last year when she burst onto the scene as a teenager, played by Jenna Ortega, in Tim Burton's Wednesday for Netflix, and with a second season officially ordered, fans are clamoring for all tidbits of info about Wednesday Season 2, including premiere date, trailer, and plot details. Officially one of the biggest Netflix original series of all time, the Netflix original Addams Family adaptation smashed onto the entertainment scene on Nov. 23, just one day before Thanksgiving, shifting the focus from the entire Addams family from previous adaptations to the dark, death-obsessed teenage daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Now a teenager and expelled from her all-normie high school, Wednesday's parents enroll her in Nevermore Academy, an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters. Once there, however, she quickly delves into the mysterious string of local murders, all while also trying to solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7e — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 6, 2023 The series proved to be an instant hit, not only enjoying a multi-week stay at the top of Netflix's streaming charts and garnering plenty of chatter online, but also smashing records. Within the first few days of its debut, Wednesday broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix, a title previously held by Stranger Things, when subscribers watched 341.23 million hours of the series in over 50 million households within the first week of its debut. The series went on to more than double that number, amassing 752.52 million hours viewed, by December 2022, officially earning the title of Netflix's third most popular English-language TV series and fifth most-popular series of any language ever. And by February, Wednesday officially cemented its place as the most-watched premiere of 2022. Unsurprisingly, a Season 2 renewal was handed out in January, with fans already eager for new episodes. Keep scrolling to see everything we know about Wednesday Season 2.

'Wednesday' Season 2 premiere date (Photo: Netflix) It seems fans will have to wait a bit longer to even know when exactly Wednesday Season 2 will premiere. At this time, Netflix has not released a time frame for Season 2's arrival, and it is extremely unlikely that the second season ill drop in 2023. While the series debuted in November 2022, there has been little to no word regarding the current production status on Season 2. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega did confirm that the writer's room had just been put together, adding when speaking to Glamour, "we are starting to prep season 2 of Wednesday." Ortega said discussions had begun regarding new storylines. However, filming has not begun, and it is unclear if the current WGA strike has reached the Wednesday writer's room, something that seems likely. Once production does begin on Season 2, it will still be a while before new episodes arrive on Netflix. Production on Season 1 began in fall 2021 and wrapped in the spring of 2022, with the series debuting about seven to eight months after production ended. With this timeframe in mind, Season 2 will not arrive until 2024 or later.

'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer Since the writer's room only recently convened and given that production on Season 2 has not yet begun, there is not a Wednesday Season 2 trailer at this time. It's likely that as the season gets closer to its premiere, Netflix will drop first-look images and teaser trailers before eventually releasing the first full-length trailer a few weeks before Season 2 debuts.

'Wednesday' Season 2 cast (Photo: Netflix) The cast for Wednesday Season 2 has not been confirmed at this time, though it seems likely that the majority of the Season 1 cast will return. Ortega will return as the titular character, and she will likely be joined by Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin, and Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay. Unlikely to return is Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, as her character (spoiler alert!) tragically died in Season 1. However, speaking to TV Guide, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar teased that it isn't completely out of the cards for Principal Weems to make an appearance in Season 2. "We like the idea that people die in this world, that there are real sacrifices and there's loss – and that Wednesday has to react to that. For us, the fact that we could kill such a significant character, it was important that we did that," Millar said. "That said, it's a supernatural show, there are always ways people can return. Never say never, but at this point, she's definitely dead."

Jenna Ortega will be taking on additional duties in Season 2 Ortega will be doing more than just taking on the role of Wednesday in the upcoming second season. It was revealed in the actress' March 2023 Elle cover story that in addition to starring, Ortega will also be attached to Wednesday Season 2 as executive producer.

Fans could see more of the Addams family in Season 2 (Photo: Netflix) Speaking to TVLine in November 2022, Gough and Millar teased that they have been toying with the idea of bringing Gomez, Morticia, and Pugsley into more prominent roles in the show's future. While the trio made occasional brief appearances throughout Season 1, they were minor characters. "We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles," Millar said. "Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important." While Millar acknowledged that the series is called Wednesday, so they "really want to focus the show on Wednesday," he explained that they "definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season."

'Wednesday' Season 2 could be darker (Photo: Netflix) Ortega took her starring role as Wednesday seriously. The Netflix star, who previously appeared in You, hasn't shied away from opening up about the changes she made for Season 1, previously revealing that she had to put her foot down on occasion and make changes that made more sense to the character, changes that she hopes to see carried into Season 2. During her March appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega teased, "I think we want to up the horror aspect a little bit and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual." Her comments followed remarks she made in December 2022 about Season 2 having a darker tone. "I kind of want her to be darker," Ortega told Entertainment Tonight. "I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of a competitiveness. Kind of, 'Man, how's this guy doing this?'"