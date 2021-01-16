'WandaVision' Classic Sitcom Tribute: Where to Stream 'Bewitched,' 'I Love Lucy' and More

By Michael Hein

WandaVision is delighting Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on Disney+ with homages to some of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. For many, the nostalgia is so powerful that they want to revisit the originals. Thankfully, in the age of streaming, that's easy enough.

Two episodes of WandaVision are now available on Disney+, with a new one premiering each week through the first week of March. So far, the series has paid homage to classic sitcoms of the 1950s and the 1960s, with more presumably on the way. Some of the references may be hard to even appreciate fully without revisiting the original, and it seems like a good way to fill the time between new episodes as well.

Many shows and movies of the last few decades are easily accessible, but some of the older ones become more obscure. To help, we've assembled this guide of where to stream each of the shows touched on so far in WandaVision, if you feel so inclined. Here is how to get a glimpse at the works that inspired your new favorite superhero sitcom.

Bewitched

Bewitched was at the forefront of a whole slate of supernatural sitcoms in the 1960s, and it was the undoubted champion of them all. It centered around a mortal man unwittingly married to a witch, not unlike the dynamic between Wanda Maximoff and The Vision.

Right now, two seasons of Bewitched can be streamed for free with ads on either Crackle or IMDbTV — which is included with Amazon Prime Video. The series can also be rented or purchased by the episode or the season on digital stores like iTunes, YouTube, Amazon and more.

I Love Lucy

To this day, I Love Lucy is considered a pioneering force for women in entertainment, putting its female star front and center — much like WandaVision. The series is easy to watch these days, as it included with a subscription to Hulu or CBS All Access. However, if you'd rather get the show directly you can rent or buy it on a digital store as well.

The Brady Bunch

The Brady Bunch, too, is available on both Hulu and CBS All Access for easy binge-watching. The series is a classic depiction of the American family, which WandaVision plays on in sometimes-shocking ways. The series does not appear to be available in digital stores like many of the others.

The Dick Van Dyke Show

The Dick Van Dyke Show can be streamed with a subscription to Tubi, PlutoTV, Amazon Prime Video or Hulu. It is also available for rental and purchase on iTunes. The series may be the clearest influence of WandaVision of all, and one of the most beloved sitcoms ever made. 

Family Ties

Finally, the WandaVision trailer seems to show the series evolving throughout the season to mirror more sitcoms of its time, and one shot in particular shows a Family Ties send-up coming soon. The 1980s series is emblematic of its era, though some younger viewers may not have a firm grasp on all of its references. If you want to get yourself ready, the whole series is streaming now on CBS All Access. New episodes of WandaVision premiere on Fridays on Disney+.

