'WandaVision' Classic Sitcom Tribute: Where to Stream 'Bewitched,' 'I Love Lucy' and More

WandaVision is delighting Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on Disney+ with homages to some of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. For many, the nostalgia is so powerful that they want to revisit the originals. Thankfully, in the age of streaming, that's easy enough. Two episodes of WandaVision are now available on Disney+, with a new one premiering each week through the first week of March. So far, the series has paid homage to classic sitcoms of the 1950s and the 1960s, with more presumably on the way. Some of the references may be hard to even appreciate fully without revisiting the original, and it seems like a good way to fill the time between new episodes as well. Many shows and movies of the last few decades are easily accessible, but some of the older ones become more obscure. To help, we've assembled this guide of where to stream each of the shows touched on so far in WandaVision, if you feel so inclined. Here is how to get a glimpse at the works that inspired your new favorite superhero sitcom.

Bewitched ‼️#WandaVision SPOILERS ‼️

Bewitched was at the forefront of a whole slate of supernatural sitcoms in the 1960s, and it was the undoubted champion of them all. It centered around a mortal man unwittingly married to a witch, not unlike the dynamic between Wanda Maximoff and The Vision. Right now, two seasons of Bewitched can be streamed for free with ads on either Crackle or IMDbTV — which is included with Amazon Prime Video. The series can also be rented or purchased by the episode or the season on digital stores like iTunes, YouTube, Amazon and more.

I Love Lucy As someone who grew up watching reruns of I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, I Love Lucy, etc., I thought the first two episodes of #WandaVision were fantastic! Can't wait to find out more! pic.twitter.com/hvKnoSOxnB — Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) January 15, 2021 To this day, I Love Lucy is considered a pioneering force for women in entertainment, putting its female star front and center — much like WandaVision. The series is easy to watch these days, as it included with a subscription to Hulu or CBS All Access. However, if you'd rather get the show directly you can rent or buy it on a digital store as well.

The Brady Bunch #WandaVision, 1970s. Looks like something out of Brady Bunch and Wanda looks pregnant. pic.twitter.com/xPfijOmFMJ — Mike (@TechFinnell) February 3, 2020 The Brady Bunch, too, is available on both Hulu and CBS All Access for easy binge-watching. The series is a classic depiction of the American family, which WandaVision plays on in sometimes-shocking ways. The series does not appear to be available in digital stores like many of the others.

The Dick Van Dyke Show #WANDAVISION #WandaVisionspoilers I am in love with this show! I love all the shout outs to I Love Lucy, Dick Van Dyke, Bewitched, Pleasantville, and Stepford Wives. I love the theme songs, too! Can't wait to see more! pic.twitter.com/zN0bCh9pF7 — Ms. Ocampo's birthday is today! (@MsOcampoWrites) January 15, 2021 The Dick Van Dyke Show can be streamed with a subscription to Tubi, PlutoTV, Amazon Prime Video or Hulu. It is also available for rental and purchase on iTunes. The series may be the clearest influence of WandaVision of all, and one of the most beloved sitcoms ever made.