Walmart Reportedly Eyeing Streaming Service Bundle

The list of streaming services is already a crowded field, with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video already major players, but now Walmart is reportedly looking to enter the game. According to a recent report from The New York Times, while the company isn't looking to launch its own streaming service, Walmart is reportedly looking to bundle its Walmart+ subscription with an existing streaming service.

Citing "three people with knowledge of the conversations," the outlet reported Tuesday that in recent weeks, Walmart has begun to hold discussions with major media companies to include streaming entertainment in its membership service. Walmart has already reportedly spoken with executives from Paramount (runs the Paramount+ and Showtime services), Disney (operates Disney+. Hulu, and ESPN streaming services), and Comcast (owns Peacock), signaling that one of these services may soon be included in the existing Walmart+ subscription. However, it is unclear if a deal has been struck. Walmart told Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal, "We will not be commenting on speculation."

Launched in 2020, Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month, or $98 for a full year. The membership offers subscribers unlimited deliveries from Walmart stores without an additional fee, including same-day delivery in some cases depending on location. Walmart has 4,700 stores across the country, 2,700 of which offer same-day delivery. Walmart+ subscribers will also save up to 5 cents per gallon on gasoline at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations.

Adding a streaming service to the bundle would make Walmart+ a major competitor for Amazon Prime, which for 14.99 per month or $180 a year, not only gives subscribers free delivery, but also access to Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service that includes both licensed and original content. When Walmart+ was launched, it was already viewed as competition for Amazon Prime.

The Walmart+ subscription service already comes with added benefits outside of free delivery and gas discounts. A subscription to Walmart+ comes with a free six-month subscription to Spotify Premium. It is unclear if a potential deal with a streaming service would be similar, in which Walmart+ subscribers get a free limited-period subscription to the bundled streamer. At this time, Walmart is said to still be considering "which movies and TV shows would add the most value to its membership bundle," and it remains to be seen if a bundle will actual come to fruition.