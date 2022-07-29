Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in August 2022
August is nearly here, and the ongoing streaming wars are heating up. With July quickly fading to a close, all the major players – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ -are getting ready to roll out their August 2022 content lists, meaning subscribers will be treated to a massive slate of new titles headed to their favorite streaming platforms.
Netflix will enter the month on a strong note with the debut of its highly-anticipated new adaptation of the Neil Gaiman graphic novels, The Sandman. But that isn't the only big title headed to the streamer, as both Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever are set to return for their third outings. HBO Max won't be sitting on the sidelines as Netflix makes major moves, though, as the streamer will be adding perhaps the biggest titles of them all: House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book, is set to arrive at the end of the month. Hulu, meanwhile, will join the game with additions like Prey, the 20th Century Studios' thriller that serves as a prequel to the Predator franchise, and with The Patient, a thriller starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson. Over at Disney+, subscribers can expect to see titles including Lightyear, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, and Andor arriving in the library.
Aug. 1
NEFLIX
Big Tree City – NETFLIX FAMILY
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She's Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
HBO MAX
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
Amy, 2015 (HBO)
Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
Belle, 2013 (HBO)
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
Charlie's Angels, 2000
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
Days of Being Wild, 1990
DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022
Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
Gaslight, 1944
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
Late Aug., Early September, 1998
Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Little Women, 1994
Locke, 2013 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past, 1947
Remember, 2016 (HBO)
Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
The Blood of a Poet, 1932
The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
The Devil's Backbone, 2001
The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
Whiplash, 2014
PRIME VIDEO
Game of Spy (2022)
Go, Diego, Go! (2006)
Cartel Crew (2019)
Lopez (2016)
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
1 Buck (2017)
16 To Life (2015)
3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)
5 Star Day (2011)
59 Seconds (2016)
A Dark Place (2019)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Aaron's Blood (2017)
Absolution (2015)
Acid Horizon (2018)
Already Gone (2019)
Alright Now (2018)
Anguish (2015)
Annapolis (2006)
Any Day (2015)
Assimilate (2019)
Baby Boom (1987)
Backstage (2021)
Backwoods (2020)
Bad Frank (2017)
Bad Therapy (2020)
Basic (2003)
Battle Scars (2020)
Before Midnight (2013)
Big Brother Volcano (2017)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Crossed the Line (2014)
Dating My Mother (2017)
Derek's Dead (2020)
Disappearance (2019)
Don't Click (2012)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Eadweard (2015)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
Evil Dead (2013)
Face/Off (1997)
Filth (2014)
Firewalker (1986)
Follow the Prophet (2010)
Fright Night (2011)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)
Getting to Know You (2020)
Gonzo (2008)
Goodbye Butterfly (2021)
Grand Cru (2018)
Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)
Hardball (2001)
Here On Out (2019)
He's Way More Famous Than You (2012)
I Am A Ghost (2014)
I Like Me (2019)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
Iceland Is Best (2020)
I'm Still Here (2010)
Impossible Monsters (2019)
International Falls (2019)
I've Got Issues (2020)
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)
King Arthur (2004)
King Kong (1976)
King Of Knives (2020)
Kingpin (1996)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Letter from Masanjia (2018)
Line of Descent (2019)
Lost Bayou (2020)
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)
Man from Reno (2015)
McLintock (1963)
Mermaids (1990)
Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)
Never Heard (2018)
New Money (2018)
Obey (2018)
Once (2007)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One and the Same (2021)
Paradox Lost (2021)
Perfect Sisters (2014)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Prophecy (1979)
River's Edge (1987)
Rockaway (2019)
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Ronin (1998)
Safe Inside (2021)
Scary Movie 5 (2013)
Serpico (1973)
Single White Female (1992)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
Still Today (2020)
Surrogate Valentine (2011)
The Atoning (2017)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
The Feels (2018)
The Haunting (1999)
The Hornet's Nest (2014)
The Killer Elite (1975)
The Machinist (2004)
The Middle of X (2018)
The Missouri Breaks (1976)
The Saint (1997)
The Shootist (1976)
The Wrong Todd (2014)
The Yards (2000)
Thief (1981)
Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
To Tokyo (2018)
Trail of Ashes (2020)
Trickster (2019)
Trigger (2020
Two Ways Home (2019)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play (2005)
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Undertow (2004)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Wayne's World II (1993)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
Weepah Way for Now (2015)
White on Rice (2009)
Wild Honey Pie! (2018)
Writer's Block (2019)
Wuthering Heights (1970)
Yinz (2019)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
HULU
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (Dubbed)
Cinderella And Four Knights: Season 1 (Subbed)
Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (Subbed)
21 (2008)
Akeelah And The Bee (2006)
American Assassin (2017)
Aqui Entre Nos (2012)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Swan (2010)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)
Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)
Bugsy (1991)
Cast Away (2000)
The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)
Dan In Real Life (2007)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Detroit (2017)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Gandhi (1982)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II (1989)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Gulliver's Travels (2010)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
I Feel Pretty (2018)
In Time (2011)
Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
The Leisure Seeker (2018)
Man On Fire (2004)
Men Of Honor (2000)
Miles Ahead (2016)
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Nurse 3-d (2014)
The Object Of My Affection (1998)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shame (2011)
Simply Irresistible (1999)
The Sixth Man (1997)
So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
Source Code (2011)
Spider-man (2002)
Spider-man 2 (2004)
Spider-man 3 (2007)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
Surf's Up (2007)
Swimfan (2002)
Synecdoche, New York (2008)
Tower Heist (2011)
Vantage Point (2008)
Wanderlust (2012)
War Horse (2011)
The Wedding Singer (1998)
What A Girl Wants (2003)
X-men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
You've Got Mail (1998)
PEACOCK
10 Things I Hate About You, 1999
27 Dresses, 2008
The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
American Gangster, 2007
Backdraft, 1991
Barney's Great Adventure, 1998
The Beach, 2000
A Beautiful Mind, 2001
A Better Life, 2011
Billy Madison, 1995
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Boss, 2016
The Breakfast Club, 1985
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Cinderella Man, 2005
Cooties, 2015
Cop Car, 2015
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Crooklyn, 1994
Dead Presidents, 1995
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Eat Pray Love, 2010
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fever Pitch, 2005
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Flatliners, 1990
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Funny People, 2009
Gods of Egypt, 2016
The Good Shepard, 2006
The Guardian, 2006
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Haywire, 2012
A Hologram for the King, 2016
Horrible Bosses, 2011
The Hulk, 2003
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
Knocked Up, 2007
Leatherheads, 2008
Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Man on Fire, 2004
The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
Midnight Run, 1988
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
Now You See Me, 2013
Now You See Me 2, 2016
Nurse Betty, 2000
One True Thing, 1998
Paper Soldiers, 2002
Parker, 2013
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
The Proposal, 2009
The Punisher, 2004
Punisher: War Zone, 2008
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5
Quicksilver, 1986
Reality Bites, 1994
Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016
Robin Hood, 2010
RV, 2006
Safe House, 2012
Salt, 2010
Scarface, 1983
The Scorpion King, 2002
Serenity, 2005
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Smokin' Aces, 2007
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
State of Play, 2009
Stepmom, 1998
Stir of Echoes, 1999
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007
Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
This is 40, 2012
This Means War, 2012
Uncut Gems, 2019
Undercover Brother, 2002
Upgrade, 2018
Waterworld, 1995
Waves, 2019
You're Next, 2013
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 2
NETFLIX
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Mark of a Serial Killer, Seasons 1-2
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 3
NETFLIX
Buba - NETFLIX FILM
Clusterfk: Woodstock '99 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don't Blame Karma! – NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Belle, 2021
DINSEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
Lightyear
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302 "Into the Unknown"
HULU
FX's Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Divine Divas, 2017
Jexi, 2019
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 4
NETFLIX
Lady Tamara - NETFLIX SERIES
KAKEGURUI TWIN - NETFLIX ANIME
Super Giant Robot Brothers - NETFLIX FAMILY
Wedding Season – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)
HULU
CMA Fest
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
NFL Hall of Fame Game – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 1
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 5
NETFLIX
Carter - NETFLIX FILM
Darlings - NETFLIX FILM
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – NETFLIX FILM
The Sandman - NETFLIX SERIES
Skyfall
HBO MAX
Belfast, 2021 (HBO)
Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)
DISNEY+
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Luck
The Snoopy Show
Peanuts Classics
PRIME VIDEO
The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)
Thirteen Lives (2022)
Licorice Pizza (2021)
HULU
Prey (2022)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IndyCar: Practice 1 – Nashville
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
They/Them, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 2
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 6
NETFLIX
Reclaim – NETFLIX FILM
PEACOCK
AIG Women's Open
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – Whitney
IMSA: Road America – Qualifying
IndyCar: Qualifying – Nashville
IndyCar: Practice 2 – Nashville
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea
Premier League – Leeds United v. Wolves
Premier League – Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Tottenham v. Southampton
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 3
Aug. 7
NETFLIX
Riverdale: Season 6
HBO MAX
The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special
PEACOCK
AIG Women's Open
IMSA: Road America – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
IMSA: Road America – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
IMSA: Road America – Porsche Carrera Cup
IndyCar: Final Warmup – Nashville
IndyCar: IndyCar Series #12 Nashville
IndyCar: Indy Lights – Nashville
IndyCar: Road America
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Premier League – Leicester City v. Brentford
Premier League – Man United v. Brighton
Premier League – West Ham v. Man City
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Final Round
Aug. 8
NETFLIX
Code Name: Emperor - NETFLIX FILM
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 9
NETFLIX
I Just Killed My Dad - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Nice Guys
HBO MAX
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 10
NETFLIX
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heartsong - NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Instant Dream Home - NETFLIX SERIES
Iron Chef Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES
Locke & Key: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
School Tales The Series – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
I Am Groot - Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 303 "The Woman In The Woods"
PRIME VIDEO
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
The Lost City (2022)
HULU
Password: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Diamond League – Monaco
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tormenta de Amor, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 11
NETFLIX
Dope
DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 – NETFLIX ANIME
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Becket, 1964
The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 2
George Carlin: Life is Worth Losing, 2008
Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Trollstopia, Season 7
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 12
NETFLIX
13: The Musical - NETFLIX FILM
A Model Family - NETFLIX SERIES
Day Shift – NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
APPLE TV+
Five Days At Memorial
Lucy's School
PRIME VIDEO
A League of Their Own (2022)
Cosmic Love (2022)
HULU
This Fool: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8
Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Miz & Mrs., Season 3, (USA)
Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 13
HBO MAX
The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
DISNEY+
Disney Summer Magic Quest
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride Part II
HULU
FX's Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Leicester City
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Everton
Premier League – Brentford v. Man United
Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle
Premier League – Man City v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United
Premier League – Wolves v. Fulham
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Aug. 14
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Final Round
Aug. 15
NETFLIX
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop - NETFLIX FAMILY
Learn to Swim
HULU
Legacy: The True Story Of The L.a. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere
Love Revolution: Season 1 (Subbed)
The China Hustle (2017)
The Hate U Give (2018)
Journey To The West (2013)
Monsters (2010)
Nymphomaniac Volume I - Extended Director's Cut (2013)
Nymphomaniac Volume II - Extended Director's Cut (2013)
Red Cliff (2008)
Stage Mother (2020)
What Just Happened (2008)
Whose Streets? (2017)
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 16
NETFLIX
Untold: Volume 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts)
HULU
Hotties: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Self/Less, 2015
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 17
NETFLIX
High Heat - NETFLIX SERIES
Junior Baking Show: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Look Both Ways - NETFLIX FILM
Royalteen – NETFLIX FILM
Unsuspicious – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Premiere – Episode 1
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304 "No Drama"
HULU
On The Count Of Three (2022)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The House, 2017
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 18
NETFLIX
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside the Mind of a Cat - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tekken: Bloodline - NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3
International Falls (2020)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 3
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
The Undeclared War, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf
U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 19
NETFLIX
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Echoes - NETFLIX SERIES
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – NETFLIX SERIES
Glow Up: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo - NETFLIX SERIES
The Next 365 Days - NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
APPLE TV+
Bad Sisters
Surfside Girls
PRIME VIDEO
Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)
Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 1
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey
U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 20
NETFLIX
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar - NETFLIX FILM
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway
La Vuelta a España – Stage 2
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Arsenal
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Everton v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Fulham v. Brentford
Premier League – Leicester City v. Southampton
Premier League – Tottenham v. Wolves
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Aug. 21
NETFLIX
A Cowgirl's Song
HBO MAX
American Sniper, 2014
House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
La Vuelta a España – Stage 3
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
Premier League – Newcastle v. Man City
Premier League – West Ham v. Brighton
US Gymnastics Championships
Aug. 22
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 23
NETFLIX
Chad and JT Go Deep - NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
HULU
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 4
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 24
NETFLIX
Lost Ollie - NETFLIX SERIES
Mo - NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC – NETFLIX SERIES
Under Fire - NETFLIX SERIES
Watch Out, We're Mad – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
DISNEY+
Blackish (S8)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
Eureka (S1, 4 episodes)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 305 "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2
HULU
Blippi: Complete Season 4
Hostile Territory (2022)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 5
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Promesas De Campaña, Season 1
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 25
NETFLIX
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
History 101: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure – NETFLIX ANIME
That's Amor – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version
HULU
Mike: Season 1 Premiere
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The End is Nye, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Everything I Know About Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-7 (Peacock Original)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Vuelta a España - Stage 6
LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 1
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Made In Chelsea, Season 18-22
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1 (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 26
NETFLIX
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way - NETFLIX SERIES
Loving Adults - NETFLIX FILM
Ludik - NETFLIX SERIES
Me Time - NETFLIX FILM
Seoul Vibe - NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
Wolf, 2021 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
APPLE TV+
See: Season 3
PRIME VIDEO
Samaritan (2022)
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)
HULU
Doc Mcstuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)
Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Diamond League T&F – Lausanne
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 7
LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 2
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 27
PEACOCK
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)
HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup – Los Angeles
IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. UNAM
LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 3
NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Fulham
Premier League – Brentford v. Everton
Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United
Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City
Premier League – Liverpool v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Man City v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Southampton v. Man United
U.S. Senior Women's Open – Round 3
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Aug. 28
PEACOCK
IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
La Vuelta a España – Stage 9
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
LPGA CP Women's Open – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Aston Villa v. West Ham
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham
Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle
U.S. Senior Women's Open – Final Roundnull
Aug. 29
NETFLIX
Under Her Control - NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Express: Season 7 – NETFLIX FAMILY
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 30
NETFLIX
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
HULU
FX's The Patient: Limited Series Premiere
Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 10
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Murdered by Morning, Season 1-2
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Aug. 31
NETFLIX
Club América vs Club América – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Family Secrets – NETFLIX SERIES
I Came By – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
America's National Parks (S1)
Europe From Above (S2)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
Andor - 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 306 "Color War"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 3
PRIME VIDEO
1900 (1977)
HULU
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 4
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Mujer de Mi Vida, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Wolves
Premier League – Arsenal v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle
Premier League – Man City v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – West Ham v. Tottenham
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)