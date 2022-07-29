Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2022

A mountain of new content is headed to the Paramount+ streaming library next month. As summer begins to wind to a close, the streaming service is set to bring subscribers dozens of new additions, Paramount+ officially unveiling its complete August 2022 content list as it wound out its July list.

Next month, Paramount+ will invite subscribers to board the U.S.S. Cerritos for Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series will return alongside other Paramount+ exclusives, including Secret Headquarters and new episodes of the animated children's series Big Nate. And while August may still mark summertime, Paramount+ will be getting a jumpstart on spooky season alongside the debut of the highly anticipated Orphan prequel film, Orphan: First Kill, which will join the content catalogue alongside a number of other horror titles, including the Friday The 13th films. Other highlights include Grease, The Graduate, Robocop, and Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, among many others.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in August 2022.