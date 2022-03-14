New ‘Wallace and Gromit’ Movie Coming to Netflix

Netflix is bringing back iconic animated franchise Wallace and Gromit, after more than 15 years since its last project. Deadline reported that the beloved claymation characters will be getting a new movie on the streamer in 2024. In the U.S. fans will need to have a Netflix subscription in order to check out the new adventures of the quirky duo, with the new flick set to air on the BBC in the United Kingdom.

The new movie will follow the human/dog team as Wallace invents the “smart gnome” a device that spirals out of control, as Wallace’s inventions are know to do. “Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in,” said Aardman MD Sean Clarke in a statement on the new movie. “When Nick [Park, Wallace and Gromit creator] came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome,’ we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too.”

Park created Wallace and Gromit in the late ’80s, and to date the franchise consists of four short-films, one feature film, and two TV series. There are also a handful of spin-off characters, such as Shaun the Sheep and Timmt the lamb, from Timmy Time. Additionally, Aardman is also responsible for the film , which is getting a sequel — Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — in 2023 on Netflix.

Speaking about the new Chicken Run project back in June, award-winning Aardman animator Peter Lord said, “We’ve discussed it so many times over the years and come up with various ideas but never quite found one we loved enough.” He added, per Variety, “But it was always in the back of our minds,” he went on, explaining that every three to four years there would be a conversation at Aardman about how to do so.

Lord continued, “We’ve got the perfect story, and the relationship with Netflix is kind of perfect as well because they celebrate the filmmaker and are so filmmaker friendly.” He then said, “I feel now we can make the ‘Chicken Run’ sequel we want to, the one we really care about.” At this time, neither Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget nor the new Wallace and Gromit film have specific announced release dates.